PAL Pensions urges Nigerians to save for retirement

— 13th February 2018

Omodele Adigun

In line with its resolve to inspire confidence and promote a financially secure future among Nigerians, PAL Pensions has unveiled a new campaign tagged ‘Retire with a Smile’ to encourage more individuals to save towards retirement.

Addressing the media during the unveiling recently in Lagos, its Head, Brand Management and Corporate Communications, Mrs. Sunmisola Mark-Okoma, stated that at the core of the “campaign is the need to encourage the younger demography to secure their future by adopting a retirement savings plan.”

A 2017 report by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) said only 10.93 per cent of Nigeria’s total working population have retirement savings accounts. This implies that more than 89 per cent of Nigeria’s workforce do not have retirement savings accounts.

Its Managing Director, Mrs. Morohunke Bammeke, stated that, “with the campaign launch, we want to underscore the need for Nigerians to choose a credible, customer-focused Pensions Fund Administrator (PFA) that would ensure the security and growth of their retirement savings.

“Our desire is to assure Nigerians that PAL Pensions delivers pensions services and retirement benefits with a smile.”

Mrs. Bammeke added that the mission of the firm is to secure and deliver retirement benefits with ease. ‘‘Our vision is to be the leading PFA in Nigeria creating value.

“At Pal Pensions, we are constantly focused on creating value and delivering superior customer service to our clients. We are driven by the passion to be the leader in attracting new clients and retaining old ones.

“For us, it is crucial that every time our clients interact with us, they can be assured of the highest quality of service delivery. The Pal Pensions brand exudes empathy, warmth, partnership and integrity,” she added.

