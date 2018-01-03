The Sun News
Pakistan summons US envoy over Trump’s tweet

— 3rd January 2018

Pakistan civilian and military chiefs on Tuesday rejected “incomprehensible” U.S. comments after President Donald Trump tweeted angrily about Pakistani “lies and deceit”, with Islamabad summoning the U.S. ambassador.

David Hale was summoned by the Pakistani foreign office late on Monday to explain Trump’s tweet, media said. The ministry could not be reached for comment but the U.S. Embassy in Islamabad confirmed on Tuesday that a meeting had taken place.

Trump said the United States had been rewarded with “nothing but lies and deceit” for “foolishly” giving Pakistan more than $33 billion in aid in the last 15 years.

“They give safe haven to the terrorists we hunt in Afghanistan, with little help. No more!” he tweeted on Monday.

His words drew praise from Pakistan’s old foe, India, and neighboring Afghanistan, but long-time ally China defended Pakistan.

Pakistani Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi on Tuesday chaired a National Security Committee (NSC) meeting of civilian and military chiefs, focusing on Trump’s tweet.

