– The Sun News
Latest
27th July 2018 - Pakistan polls: Cricket hero Khan claims victory
27th July 2018 - Bayelsa: Army denies alleged abduction of PDP chieftain 
27th July 2018 - Floods from Laos dam collapse force evacuations in Cambodia
27th July 2018 - Why I want to represent Arochukwu/Ohafia Federal constituency – Okwara
27th July 2018 - Rivers youths protest alleged death threat to Wike’s aide
27th July 2018 - Ethiopian Nile dam manager found dead in own car
27th July 2018 - APC congress: We’ll battle injustice to end – Alebiosu
27th July 2018 - Osun Guber: Court refuses to set aside PDP primary result
27th July 2018 - How FG is eradicating poverty in Nigeria – Uwais
27th July 2018 - Newcastle lands Fabian Schär
Home / World News / Pakistan polls: Cricket hero Khan claims victory
khan

Pakistan polls: Cricket hero Khan claims victory

— 27th July 2018

•    Pledges to fight corruption, balance ties with US

Pakistan cricket hero turned politician Imran Khan claimed victory yesterday in the country’s tense general election marred by allegations of “blatant” rigging by rival parties.

A visibly tired Khan cut a conciliatory tone in a wide-ranging address to the nation following the controversial contest which was also hit by long delays in still unreleased official results. Unofficial projections by various local media outlets showed Khan’s Pakistan

Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party enjoying a clear lead. “We were successful and we were given a mandate

” Khan, 65, said during a live broadcast from his home in the capital Islamabad, adding that there would be “no politician victimisation” of his opponents in the future.

READ ALSO Floods from Laos dam collapse force evacuations in Cambodia

He went on to call the elections the “most transparent” in the country’s history. During the broadcast, Khan vowed to tackle corruption that was “eating our country like a cancer” and touched on promises to balance relations with the United States that would be “beneficial” for both countries.

Khan also said he was open to a sit-down with arch-rival India to discuss ongoing disputes in the divided Himalayan territory of Kashmir which is claimed in full by both nations.

The former all-rounder’s statement came several hours after his supporters took to the streets to celebrate winning an election that opponents have said the powerful military fixed in his favour.

However at the time of his speech there was no official confirmation of results from the election commission, almost 24 hours after polls closed in Wednesday’s vote.

The Election Commission of Pakistan dismissed allegations of manipulation, blaming the delay on glitches in new, untested counting software.

“The election was conducted in a fair and free manner,” said the Commission’s Secretary, Babar Yaqoob, adding that the results would be announced Friday.

He said 82 percent of the results were in. Observers including a mission from the European Union are due to give their own observations today on the voting process.

The military, which had been accused of seeking to manipulate the vote in Khan’s favour in the months leading up to the polls, has not yet commented on the situation.

The armed forces and Khan have previously denied allegations of intervention.

Late Wednesday, the once-mighty Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), which had been in power since 2013, rejected the results because of “outright rigging”, and vowed it would use “all political and legal options for redressal of these glaring excesses”.

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Omotayo Edubi

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

ARMY

Bayelsa: Army denies alleged abduction of PDP chieftain 

— 27th July 2018

Molly Kilete, Abuja The Nigerian Army has denied having a hand in the alleged abduction of a Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chieftain, Bibi Oweifa, in Bayelsa State. The army said its troops deployed for internal security operations do not engage in partisan politics as the rules of engagement for such operations are clearly spelt out…

  • IBE OKWARA

    Why I want to represent Arochukwu/Ohafia Federal constituency – Okwara

    — 27th July 2018

    Ibe Okwara is technocrat vying for the Arochukwu/Ohafia Federal constituency in Abia State on the platform of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA). Sunday Ani Mr. Ibe Okwara, a technocrat is vying for the Arochukwu/Ohafia Federal constituency in Abia State on the platform of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA). In 2016, he became a…

  • RIVERS

    Rivers youths protest alleged death threat to Wike’s aide

    — 27th July 2018

    Tony John, Port Harcourt Rivers State youths, on Thursday, protested alleged threat by operatives of the Police’s Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) to kill Governor Nyesom Wike’s Senior Special Assistant on Social Media, Marshal Obuzor. The SARS operatives last Monday, around Popular Mandela car wash at the Old GRA, Port Harcourt, allegedly accosted Obuzor, manhandled him…

  • ALEBIOSU

    APC congress: We’ll battle injustice to end – Alebiosu

    — 27th July 2018

    Alebiosu speaks on why he joined forces with the Fouad Oki group in the battle to fight perceived injustice that characterised the recent conduct of the APC congresses in [Lagos]. Remi Adefulu Dayo Alebiosu, son of Lagos East All Progressives Congress (APC) Leader, Chief Busura Alebiosu, is a former member of the House of Representatives….

  • MARYAM UWAIS

    How FG is eradicating poverty in Nigeria – Uwais

    — 27th July 2018

    Maryam Uwais, an activist, is the Special Adviser to President Muhammadu Buhari on the National Social Welfare Programme. Aderonke Bello, Abuja Maryam Uwais, an activist, is the Special Adviser to President Muhammadu Buhari on the National Social Welfare Programme. After her appointment, she was posted to the office of the vice president where she currently…

Archive

July 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jun    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share