Pakistan Defence University commends NAF, pledges support

Molly Kilete, Abuja

Participants from the National Defence University (NDU), Pakistan, have commended the Nigerian Air Force (NAF), for its commitment in curbing the Boko Haram terror menace and other security challenges in Nigeria.

This comes as Pakistan has promised to strengthen existing ties between the two militaries and provide the necessary support to the NAF in the country’s war on terror.

Air Commodore Tariq Usman Abbas gave the assurance when he led a delegation of participants and Directing Staff of the University, who are on a study tour of Nigeria, to the NAF headquarters in Abuja.

A statement by the Director, Public Relations and Information, Air Vice Marshal Olatokunbo Adesanya, reads: