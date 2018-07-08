Pain, anguish in Onitsha, Awka as ban on commercial motorcyclists takes effect

“Regarding the people using okada to commit robbery, I can’t say it is a lie because they use okada to do many things but if you look very well you will know that it is not okada people that were doing those things. We are begging government to allow us to operate because we do not have another business, how do we feed our families, they should please allow us. We that have family what will we do? If you go to the village more trouble.”

Another operator, Monday Usman lamented: “I am from Kogi State, I came to Awka in 2002, I have five children, my wife and my wife’s sisters live with me and I have been engaged in okada service. The ban has really affected my wife and children because my children are in school; it means I cannot pay school fees again. We are appealing to the government to give us time if they must ban it, at least up to December ending. Some okada riders bought the machines on hire-purchase terms. Some of them are members of a contributory scheme that would end by December this year.