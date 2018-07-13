How we paid June salary without federal allocation – Wike

Tony John, Port Harcourt

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has said his administration was able to pay the salaries of civil servants for June, 2018, without funds from Federal Accounts Allocation Committee (FAAC) because of careful financial engineering.

Addressing journalists after projects inspection yesterday, Wike said workers’ welfare remains a top priority of his administration.

He said: “Our business is to pay workers’ salaries, do projects and develop the state. We reasoned, do we fail to pay workers’ salaries because FAAC has not been released?

“We had to do some financial engineering to accommodate workers’ salaries, while projects are still ongoing. We came to serve and there are no excuses,” he said.

The governor said his administration is about making Rivers people happy through projects and programmes which will enhance their well-being.

Wike inspected the ongoing construction of the Bonny-Bille-Nembe Jetty that will serve Rivers riverine communities and their Bayelsa neighbours.

The governor expressed satisfaction with the quality and progress of work at the jetty.

He solicited the understanding of traders around the premises as they would be relocated to create space for the contractors to conclude the shore protection of the jetty.

“As you can see, the people are happy. They are celebrating this project. As usual, they have trooped out in their numbers to show appreciation,” he said.

Wike was accompanied on the project inspection by the Commissioner for Transport, Michael West, Special Adviser on Land, Dr. Anugbum Onuoha, Chairman of the State Civil Service Commission, Chief Oris Onyiri and Chief Ejor.