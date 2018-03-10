Pacesetters House wins Princeton inter house meet

Pace Setters house (Red House) has emerged winners of the 4th Annual inter house sports competition of Princeton College Lagos, sponsored by Chikki Instant Noodles.

The event which took place at the Teslim Balogun Stadium, Lagos, on February 20, 2018 saw Red house emerge champions topping the table with 13 gold, 8 silver and 14 bronze medals to beat Green House which had 10 gold, 13 silver and 8 bronze medals to second place.

Third placed Yellow House garnered 10 gold, 12 silver and 8 bronze medals leaving Blue House in the fourth position with seven gold, seven silver and nine bronze medals.

Chiamaka Egbochinam and Abimbola Olorogun were decorated the overall best female athletes of this year’s event while Chukwueke Larry emerged the best male athlete of the event.

Present at the event were the Director, Making of Champions, a Sports media and management outfit committed to the development of sports in Nigeria and Africa, Mr. Bambo Akani, Dr. Christian Idahosa, Chairman of the event alongside other notable personalities, parents and schools within Lagos.

Chikki Instant Noodles sponsored the event as part of its Corporate Social Responsibility programme and a means of encouraging children to take active part in sporting activities.