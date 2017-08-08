Ozubulu: Ohanaeze seeks probe of church massacre
— 8th August 2017
Describes killing as despicable and horrendous
Iheanacho Nwosu,Abuja
More condemnation Tuesday trailed Sunday massacre of innocent worshippers at Ozubulu, Anambra State as Ohanaeze Ndigbo described the attack as mindless, horrendous and evil.
President General of the body, Chief Nnia Nwodo in a statement said the apex Igbo organization was shocked that such evil could be perpetrated by anybody describing it as an appalling mindless crime.
He urged the security to thoroughly unravel the cause of the evil act
He said “the variety of the angles emerging as the likely cause of the incident make thorough and unhindered investigation on the matter inevitable and imperative.”
Chief Nwodo said that getting to the root of the matter is the only way to nip this type of grievous crime in the bud.
Ohanaeze said that it would want the Church especially the Catholic Church to be part of the investigation so as to get to the real genesis of the incident in particular to locate the reason for such strange sacrilegious crime in the Igboland.
“In Igboland and indeed the entire Christendom, the Church is known as the custodian of peace and reconciliation and not for violence and this is why the August 6 th devilish attack on the church remains shocking and strange”
While condoling with the bereaved and sympathizing with the injured, Nwodo admonished the people of Ozubulu particularly the Catholic worshippers to remain calm and await the out come of the investigations and avoid taking the law into their hands
Ohanaeze finally commended the Governor of Anambra state Chief Willie Obiano for his timely intervention especially on the plight of the injured in the hospital.
What happened in Catholic church in Ozubulu on the 6th of August remains as an evil before God and man.But,Chief Nnia Nwodo you described it as an ‘appalling mindless crime’.You are highly respected by every Igbo citizen both home and Abroad because of the way you handle issues that concerns Igbos.Your intellectuality,your boldness, your uncompromising attitude to truth among others.
Sir,based on what governor Willie Obiano said during his visit to the victims in the hospital,I hope he has the knowledge of the problem before the incident of that day.Based on that,i thought by now the first arrest would have been made,however,be it as it may.If the governor through the security agents cannot arrest the main culprit that led to the death of innocent worshippers now before he snikes away then the governor himself should be held accountable.
Sir,You have to use your good office by using this present challenge to prove to Nigerians and entire world that we are people that hate evil.Do not allow this to go under the carpet otherwise your reputation will be at stake even Willie may loose his second tenure.The guys should be arrested and made to face the law.
Also would like to use this opportunity to appeal to Anambrarians to take life easy,From March to this August 2017,Check their news.From Pope to Evans and to shootings in the church just because of money and fame.I have travelled through all the Anambra communities and find out that they are not more developed compared to other communities in the East of the Niger,then i asked myself where is this money that these people are killing each other for,spoiling their names and the entire Igbos.Obiano let the truth you know set you free.