Ozubulu: Ohanaeze seeks probe of church massacre 

Describes killing as despicable and horrendous

Iheanacho Nwosu,Abuja

More condemnation Tuesday trailed Sunday massacre of innocent worshippers at Ozubulu, Anambra State as Ohanaeze Ndigbo described the attack as mindless, horrendous and evil.

President General of the body, Chief Nnia Nwodo in a statement said the apex Igbo organization was shocked that such evil could be perpetrated by anybody describing it as an appalling mindless crime.

He urged the security to thoroughly unravel the cause of the evil act

He said “the variety of the angles emerging as the likely cause of the incident make thorough and unhindered investigation on the matter inevitable and imperative.”

Chief Nwodo said that getting to the root of the matter is the only way to nip this type of grievous crime in the bud.

Ohanaeze said that it would want the Church especially the Catholic Church to be part of the investigation so as to get to the real genesis of the incident in particular to locate the reason for such strange sacrilegious crime in the Igboland.

“In Igboland and indeed the entire Christendom, the Church is known as the custodian of peace and reconciliation and not for violence and this is why the August 6 th devilish attack on the church remains shocking and strange”

While condoling with the bereaved and sympathizing with the injured, Nwodo admonished the people of Ozubulu particularly the Catholic worshippers to remain calm and await the out come of the investigations and avoid taking the law into their hands

Ohanaeze finally commended the Governor of Anambra state Chief Willie Obiano for his timely intervention especially on the plight of the injured in the hospital.