Ozubulu massacre: Police unveil suspected killers

Barely three months after the invasion and killing of 18 worshippers at St. Philip Catholic Church, Ozubulu, Anambra State, the police have unmasked two persons said to have masterminded the crime.

Mr Garba Umar, the Anambra State Commissioner of Police, yesterday, at Amawbia near Awka accused two Nigerians serving murder sentences in South Africa prisons as the killers of the worshippers.

The suspects, he said, were Prince Charles aka Gozila and Dickson. Umar stated that Charles and Dickson who hail from Nnobi and Oba communities of Anambra respectively had mandated one Mr. Quintus Anayo alias Obasanjo equally based in South Africa to inform Ozubulu elders that the duo in prison custody were behind the invasion.

The Police Commissioner said that the account of Anayo was in line with the investigation of police on the matter. Umar said that already police had established contact with Interpol on the need to extradite the suspects based in South Africa.

The police boss said that police in the state were already intensifying arrangement to arraign the three suspects earlier arrested in connection with the killings within. They would be arraigned within the week, he said.

Umar thanked the public for the information, which he attributed the successes already recorded by police in the investigations. The 18 persons were killed by gunmen while 10 others were injured when they attended early morning Sunday mass at St. Philip Catholic Church Ozubulu on August 6. The police and the state government had blamed drug war on the invasion.