Ozubulu killings: Women protest, demand witnesses’ protection

Jeff Amechi Agbodo, Onitsha

Women of Ozulubu community in Ekwusigo Local Government Area of Anambra State, yesterday, stormed the police headquarters in Awka in a peaceful protest seeking justice and protection of witnesses in the ongoing prosecution of suspected killers of some indigenes at St. Philips Catholic Church on August 6, 2017.

The protesters, in their numbers, wore mourning black clothes with posters of those who were killed by the gunmen, carrying placards with inscriptions such as “Justice is what we want, the soul of those killed are seeking justice,” “Samuel wants justice,” “We want police to protect the witness who will appear in court,” among others.

The leader of the women, Mrs. Nonye Onwuzuruike, said they were demonstrating in support of police for arresting the suspected killers of their natives and called on the police to provide protection and security for the witnesses at the court who, she said, were being threatened by unknown persons.

“We want peace in Ozubulu; we have suffered a lot. Let there be peace in Ozubulu, and we want security of the people by letting peace prevail. When the witnesses are in court, they were threatened and we pleaded that they should be provided with security whenever they come to court to testify because they are afraid to appear.

“When justice reigns, there will be unity and we don’t want anything to happen to our sons and relatives on this matter and that is why we are here,” she stated.