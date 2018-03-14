The Sun News
Ozubulu killings: Women protest, demand justice, protection of witness

Ozubulu killings: Women protest, demand justice, protection of witness

14th March 2018

Jeff Amechi Agbodo, Onitsha

Women of Ozulubu community in Ekwuisigo Local Government Area of Anambra State, on Wednesday, stormed the police headquarters in Awka, the state capital, in a peaceful protest seeking for justice and protection of witnesses in the ongoing prosecution of suspected killers of some indigenes at St. Philips Catholic Church in August 6, 2017.

The protesters, in their numbers, wore black cloths with posters of those who were killed by the gunmen, carried placards with inscription such as “Justice is what we want, the soul of those killed are seeking for justice, Samuel wants justice, we want police to protect the witness that will appear in court”.

Leader of the women, Mrs. Nonye Onwuzuruike, said they were demonstrating in support of police for arresting the suspected killers of their natives, calling on the police to provide protection and security for the witnesses at the court who she said that some of them were being threatened by unknown persons.

“We want peace in Ozubulu, we have suffered a lot. Let there be peace in Ozubulu and we want security of the people by letting peace to prevail. When the witness are in court they were threatened and we plead that they should be provided with security whenever they come to court to testify because they are afraid to appear due to fear.”

“When  justice reigns, there will be unity and we don’t want anything to happen to our sons and relatives on this matter and that is why we are here “she stated.

While addressing the women, Commissioner of Police,  Mr. Garba Umar, assured the women of full protection of witnesses and to ensure justice to  prevail on the matter.

He said that Nigerian Police and South African Police are working together ensure that justice prevail in the matter, urging the women to remain calm and peaceful and believed in the judiciary for justice.

Umar assured them that those involved in the Ozubulu massacre must not go unpunished.

He said the federal government in conjunction with the police, were working in tandem with the South African government in making sure that justice was done on the issue.

Umar said all the witnesses must be protected,  adding that the command was ready for any body who wanted to cause problems.

“We are resolute,  we are determined,  we must make sure the community and it’s people were protected and we must go after anyone involved in the case,  no matter how connected the person is and where ever he is. You should go about your normal businesses without fear and be law abiding citizens,” Umar stated.

