The Ozubulu community in Ekwusigo Local Government Area of Anambra will hold a memorial mass in honour of 13 slain worshippers at St. Philip’s Catholic Church, Ozubulu, on Monday.

Mr Peter Uzokwe, the President-General of Ozubulu Development Union (ODU), announced the detail in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Ozubulu on Sunday.

NAN recalls that the deceased persons were shot by some assailants, who invaded the church on Aug. 6, 2017 during an early morning mass.

Uzokwe said the mass, scheduled to start at 10a.m. would be conducted by the Catholic Bishop of Nnewi Diocese, the Rt. Rev. Hillary Okeke, and other notable clergymen.

“Monday Aug. 6, marks one year of the dastardly act by yet-to-be known assailants at St. Philip’s Church, Ozubulu.

“We are celebrating one year anniversary to mark the end of mourning and to pray to God that such will not happen again.

“We are all in town to pray together. It is a solemn moment for us and time to seek the face of God.

“We enjoin all to come and pray with us,” Uzokwe said, adding that the event would be open to the public.

The deceased persons, including a seven-month old baby and a 75-year-old man, Chief Cyprian Ikegwuonu, were buried on Jan. 12, after security operatives concluded autopsy on their corpses.

NAN further reports that four accused persons, including a local security guard at the church, are currently undergoing trial for the killings.

However, due to heightened tension and threats to witnesses that ensued during the proceedings, the matter has been transferred from Nnewi High court to Awka High court.