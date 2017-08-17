Ozubulu: Bishop, attack target, speaks

From David Onwuchekwa, Nnewi

Chief Aloysius Ikegwuonwu,(alias) Bishop of Umuofufe Ozubulu in Ekwusigo Local Government Area of Anambra State has urged traditional rulers in the state to invoke the spirits of the gods of the land to reveal the perpetrators of St Philip’s Catholic Church, Amakwa, Ozubulu massacre.

Ikegwuonwu spoke at the palace of Igwe Nnamdi Oruche, the traditional ruler of Ozubulu on Tuesday when Anambra State Council of Traditional Rulers paid the monarch a condolence visit.

He said since the traditional rulers were custodians of tradition in their various communities, they would pray that gods of the land should reveal the killers of the church worshippers and bring them to justice.

While lamenting negative comments against him after the dastardly act, the Bishop asked: “Has anybody previously brought any complaint against me for any reason. Anybody I offended should come out publicly and say it.”

Chief Ikegwuonwu said his Ozubulu people knew that he never made trouble with anybody and has been able to empower many youths and other folks in the town through the blessings of God.

He said God has blessed him enough to help others and that people should not be envious of that, urging those who were fond of making negative statements against him to desist.

He thanked the traditional rulers for their visit and show of concern and the fatherly role they have played since the attack of the worshippers. He thanked the Igwe and members of his community.