Ozil

Ozil quits international duty

— 22nd July 2018
Arsenal midfielder Mesut Ozil has confirmed that he has retired from international duty citing ‘disrespect’ from within the German Football Federation.
Ozil, 29, earned 92 caps for his country and was part of the team that won the 2014 World Cup.
However he drew criticism at home after he met with Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan in May. He and Ilkay Gundogan – a team mate also of Turkish descent who likewise posed with Erdogan – were jeered in warm-up games before the World Cup in Russia.
At the height of the row Ozil made no comment on his meeting in London with Erdogan, an outspoken critic of Germany who was campaigning for re-election at the time.
He broke his silence in a string of statements on Twitter on Sunday with the third and final of these confirming his retirement.
“The treatment I have received from the DFB & many others makes me no longer want to wear the German national team shirt. I feel unwanted & think that what I have achieved since my international debut in 2009 has been forgotten.
“It is with a heavy heart and after much consideration that because of recent events, I will no longer be playing for Germany at international level whilst I have this feeling of racism and disrespect.
“I used to wear the German shirt with such pride and excitement, but now I don’t. This decision has been extremely difficult to make because I have always given everything for my teammates, the coaching staff and the good people of Germany.
“But when high-ranking DFB officials treat me as they did, disrespect my Turkish roots and selfishly turn me into political propaganda, then enough is enough. That is not why I play football, and I will not sit back and do nothing about it. Racism should never, ever be accepted.”
