Ozekhome to Magu: Jail serving minister to show anti-corruption seriousness

Ozekhome to Magu: Jail serving minister to show anti-corruption seriousness

— 19th December 2017

 

From Godwin Tsa, Abuja.

Human rights lawyer and activist, Mike Ozekhome (SAN) ha challenged the Acting Chairman of Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Mr. Ibrahim Magu that the best way to demonstrate that the government fights corruption is to arraign and jail a serving minister or any other officials indicted in the past of graft.

The challenge came Tuesday when Magu also called on judges to fight against corruption through their work.‎

Magu who a guest at the annual merit award of the court noted that the fight against corruption in the country is moving fast and is important that everybody joined.
The event was organised by the Federal High Court in honour of retirees of the court including the former Chief Judge of FHC, Justice Ibrahim Auta.

He also urged judges to play their parts in their individual capacity to ensure that corruption is eradicated from the country.

In his remarks at the event, human rights activist/lawyer, Chief Mike Ozekhome (SAN) who also spoke at the event noted that the Federal High Court is perhaps the most important court in the country in upholding the Constitution of Nigeria.

He urged the judges of the court to perform their duties without fear or favour in upholding the tenets of the constitution. “Be courageous and do something creative with your judgments and let the country move forward.”

Ozekhome said Magu’s stride in the fight against corruption would be totally convincing if the anti- graft agency arraigns indicted former Secretary to Government of the Federation, Mr. Babachair Lawal or any serving minister for corruption.

“Put one person in your government in prison over corruption, then you would have proved and demonstrated the seriousness of the fight,” he stated.

The Acting Chief Judge of the Federal High Court, Justice Abdul Kafarati said the event was meant to felicitate with the FHC retirees and honour them. According to him, the book a compiling Justice Auta’s judgments presented to the public at the event was sponsored by FHC and money realized from its sales will be put into TSA.

