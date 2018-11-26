Taiwo Oluwadare, Ibadan

The Oyo State Agency for the Control of AIDS (OYSACA), on Friday, commenced activities to mark this year’s World Aids’ Day tagged ‘Know your status’ which is meant to show love and give hope to people living with HIV and to address issues of stigmatisation and discrimination.

The agency’s Project Manager, Dr. Olukayode Ibikunle, stated this while speaking on behalf of Chairperson of the agency and wife of the state governor, Mrs. Florence Ajimobi, during a press conference with journalists on activities to mark the day at the state’s agency office in Agodi, Ibadan.

According to him, not fewer than 15,000 people will be benefitted from the free test and treatment of HIV/AIDS during the seven-day programme noting that it was also an occasion for sensitising the people on importance of HIV counselling and and testing for early detection and treatment.

“The tested persons will be afforded privileges of access to health care, adherence to drugs and other important issues with the projection of bringing an end to HIV as a public health threat in the world.

“This year’s World AIDS day will be commemorated with various activities programs outlined to make it a memorable event. Therefore, in furtherance of these objectives, OYSACA has mapped out a seven-day programme of events starting from today, Friday 23rd of November through Saturday, 1st of December, 2018”.

He maintained that during last year’s celebration, about 32 persons were tested positive to HIV in Oje area of Ibadan among which are mostly areas boys noting that youths were more affected and a reason they will be the major target.

He said the hotspots like garages, hotels and allied places will be targeted this year to test people for HIV adding that journalists will not be left out in test and treatment programme.

Ibikunle added that presently about 1.9℅ of people in Oyo State are living with HIV according to 2014 survey while giving kudos to Oyo State Government for supporting state SACA which is ranked second as best in the country following Lagos State Government.