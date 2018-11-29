Miss Sewa Aderibigbe, fruit seller

I will vote according to my conviction. My opinion is that the election should be conducted in a way that it will be pleasing to the masses. They should do it such that there won’t be any partiality. Whoever God wants will be the one that will eventually wins the election at any level. It is whoever God has chosen for us. It is not until politicians begin to bribe.

I hail from Ondo State, but I was registered in Ibadan, and I will vote in Ibadan.

For now, I don’t know who I will vote for yet. But we are praying to God to let the person after His heart get there. I will vote for the candidate that I am pleased with in my heart.

We human beings look at the face; it is only God that looks at the heart. When these political office seekers want you to vote for them, they will display worthy character that will leave you with no option than to vote for them. But they tend to change when they eventually get to the position. So, I am not going to look at the characters alone. But Almighty God that sees the face and knows the hearts of human beings should guide us to vote for the right person.

The government has tried. But there is no money. There is no job. What is the essence of going to school, hustling to succeed and after graduation, there won’t be any job for one?

Most of the commercial drivers you see on the road, there are graduates among them. Even me, I also went to higher institution. I studied Computer Science in a private polytechnic, though as at now, I only have National Diploma (ND) certificate.

But with current situation in the country, there is nothing that has motivated me to continue with my studies because when you graduate, where will you get the job to practise the course you studied?

So, the people that will come into political and public offices should know that it is very important for them to create employment opportunities.