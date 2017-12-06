Oyo students to rally for ‘Not too young to rule’ law

From: Taiwo Oluwadare, Ibadan

Oyo State students under the leadership of Federation of Oyo State Students Union (FOSSU National Council), representing students from tertiary institutions of the five geo-political zones in the state, are set to stage a rally to campaign for the adoption of ‘not too young to rule’ law as part of their FOSSU National week activities.

The law, which was recently enacted, sought to reduce the age limit for running for Nigeria’s Presidency from 40 years to 35 years; for state governor from 35 years to 30 years; for senate from 35 years to 30 years; for the House of Representatives from 30 years to 25 years; and for state House of Assembly from 30 years to 25 years.

Speaking with journalists at a press briefing, on Tuesday, in Ibadan, National President, Comrade Azeez Sharafudeen Akano, popularly called Pa-Biafra, said passage of the bill to law was a welcome development but noted that there had not been much sensitization on its benefits to youths.

He said: “I support the adoption and full practices of the law and that is why we have been expressing our supports to the law since it was enacted by the National Assembly. Firstly, we organised our independence lecture on d topic to sensitised our students and the general public on reasons to engage our youths in more political position.

“It is our beliefs that the development of Nigeria centre on how sensitive and engagement of youths in governance by entrusting youths with political position in the country because youths are no longer leaders of tomorrow but now.

“And that is our drive again to put the sensitisation walk and campaign as part of our activities to celebrate this year’s FOSSU NATIONAL week”, says the President.

According to Akano, parts of the lined up activities which will kick start Thursday, December 7, 2017, is visitation to orphanage homes, jumaat service to observe prayers, solidarity visit to prison inmates, environmental sanitations in Ibadan, the state capital and convergence of past and present students leaders in the state.

Other activities lined up by the students are solidarity visits to the security agencies, media houses, church service, visit to royal fathers, conducting medical test for students and sensitisation walks for the support and adoption of NOT TOO YOUNG TO RULE LAW, and among other activities to mark the week.

Also, there will be novelty football matches between Oyo State FOSSU, their Lagos counterparts’ excos and FOSSU stakeholders while the grand finale of the week is public lectures tagged: ‘Once upon a time as a students leader in the state’ coming up on Dec. 14, 2017.