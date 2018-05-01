The Sun News
Oyo speaker's death: Ajimobi receives Ibadan obas on condolence visit

Oyo speaker’s death: Ajimobi receives Ibadan obas on condolence visit

— 1st May 2018

• Adeyemo for burial Thursday

Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan

Barely three days after the death of the Speaker of Oyo State House of Assembly, Mr. Michael Adeyemo, Governor Abiola Ajimobi, yesterday said he refused to speak because the two of them were very close. Adeyemo died last Friday during a brief illness Ajimobi disclosed this when he received in his office at Agodi, Ibadan, members of Ibadan Obas-in-Council, led by the Otun Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Lekan Balogun, and the Balogun of Ibadanland, Oba Owolabi Olakulehin.

The governor, who thanked the monarchs for the condolence visit, said since the death of the speaker, “I have refused to speak because he was so close to me. I thought for a man who has been very patriotic, a man who has been very diligent, hardworking, committed to the progress and development of this state, regardless of the age, it was very short.

“I have witnessed and read about many speakers, and worked with two. I have heard about six. Without any equivocation, I can say that he’s the best speaker that I have ever worked with in terms of intellect, humility,  integrity, knowledge and what a human being should be. I can say without any equivocation, he was the best. So, it has been very painful that we had to lose him. But, we must take solace in the fact that it is usually not how long, but how well. I can say he has done very well. He did very well..”

Meanwhile, Adeyemo will be buried at his residence in Lanlate Area of the state on Thursday.
Commissioner for Information, Culture and Tourism, Mr. Toye Arulogun, said service of songs, will hold tomorrow at Oke Ado Baptist Church, Oke Ado Ibadan at 4:00p.m.

