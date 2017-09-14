The Sun News
Home / National / Oyo records best WASSC result in 18 years

Oyo records best WASSC result in 18 years

— 14th September 2017

 

Oyo State Government has disclosed that the state recorded its best result in West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE), in 18 years.

It said 54.18 percent of the students passed the examination with minimum of five credits, including Mathematics and English and added that the result  is encouraging when compared to the national passed average of 59 percent.

The government stated that 29,174 candidates representing 54.14 percent have a minimum of five (5) credits pass out of the 53,850 who sat for the examination, noting that the 29,174 candidates comprised of 13,884 males and 15,290 females.

Commissioner for Information, Culture and Tourism, Toye Arulogun, who released the figures, yesterday, in Ibadan, posited that the 2017 average results have an improvement ratio of above 100 percent over the 2016 results which stood at 22.12 percent

Arulogun pointed out that “the improvement was due to government’s renewed commitment and efforts to reverse the downward trend in the performances of students in West African Examinations Council examinations as well as National Examination Council (NECO).”

Oyo records best WASSC result in 18 years

— 14th September 2017

  Oyo State Government has disclosed that the state recorded its best result in West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE), in 18 years. It said 54.18 percent of the students passed the examination with minimum of five credits, including Mathematics and English and added that the result  is encouraging when compared to the national…

