Home / Politics / Updates / Oyo PDP endorses Ladoja for PDP national chairman

Oyo PDP endorses Ladoja for PDP national chairman

— 6th December 2017
 
Ahead Saturday’s national convention of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Abuja, to elect its national chairman, the Oyo State chapter of the party Tuesday endorsed former governor of the state, Senator Rashidi Ladoja, as its sole candidate.
 
Ladoja’s endorsement was made known in a tweet by the party’s spokesman, Akeem Olatunji, against the contest between Ladoja and a former Minister for Sports, Prof. Taoheed Adedoja. The decision showed that the party has chosen Ladoja and dumped Adedoja.
Few hours after the endorsement, a socio-political group, ‘Southwest Patriotic Forum’ expressed its support for Ladoja’s aspiration when its Secretary General, Mr. Tosin Ayagboye, said “We carefully studied each candidate campaigning in order to learn what a candidate believes; to see if he can set priorities, walk his talk and possess the candor needed to run the office successfully. It is not enough for a national chairman of a political party merely to have a position, he has to have the skill needed to follow through on his promises and translate his position into action. We need not to deceive ourselves on this, Ladoja remains the best candidate.
“It is expected that different people will reach different conclusions about how much experience or management ability a particular candidate has, and one attribute may overshadow all the rest given the particular demands of the moment. There are qualities that Ladoja possesses that would greatly benefit our next president and our nation”, he stated

“PDP needs national chairman that will receive general acceptability from every regions. A person that will unite all members, regions, states and help solve problems. Presently Nigerian society is more divided and Abuja more dysfunctional than ever. President Muhammadu Buhari has been the most polarized president in the history of Nigeria, that is why federal government is so screwed up. Ladoja as a great business leader knows how to bring other leaders together and motivate them to accomplish great things.

“Think of everything that is broken in PDP – trust, togetherness, confidence, commitment, accountability, respect, honesty, passion and many more, the point is great leaders set aggressive goals and achieve them, that is what they live for, that is what PDP needs and that is why they (PDP) need Ladoja as a national chairman.

“Ladoja is a great leader; he is someone who feels so passionately, so strongly about something that he not only lives for it, he will put his life on the line to see it through. It is that sort of passion and personal accountability that inspires other to follow. That is the mark of a great leader. That is the kind of leadership Oyo State people enjoyed during his term as the executive governor of the state. And that is what PDP desperately needs now”, Ayagboye said.
Post Views: 2
