Oyo PDP chieftain seeks probe to Agodi lion’s killing of steward

From: Taiwo Oluwadare, Ibadan

A call has gone to the Oyo State Government to probe the death of a lion attendant, , Mr. Hamzat Oyekunle, at the Agodi Garde, in the state capital, recently.

The call was contained in a release signed by the personal aide of a Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chieftain in the state, Engr. Seyi Makinde, Alhaji Akeem Azeez, a copy of which was made available to newsmen in Ibadan, on Monday.

The PDP chieftain said it saddened the heart that such incident occurred that claimed the life of a dedicated worker.

Makinde expressed his condolences to the family of the deceased worker while calling for a probe into the incident, as there was need to make the park and other zoo safe for all.

Makinde also called the operators of the zoo to continuously involve their workers in frequent training and apply modern methods of keeping wild animals.

The release said further that the haggard look of the lion suggested that wild animals in the zoo possibly lacked the required care as was the case in Kenya and South Africa, “where fortunes are made from tourism to the benefits of hosting communities – which our space is yet to realize due to our being saddled with governance with limited aspirations for its communities and people.”

He stressed further that the outcome of the probe must be made public and the family of the deceased compensated for by the state government.