The Sun News
Latest
3rd July 2018 - Oyo: Olubadan, Soun absent as 36 monarchs get vehicles
3rd July 2018 - Atiku support group condoles with families of victims of Plateau killings, Lagos fire
3rd July 2018 - Osun SSG demands free, fair guber poll
3rd July 2018 - Lawyers shut courts in Cross River
3rd July 2018 - Edo: Firm dupes job seekers of N15m
3rd July 2018 - Wike inspects College of Medical Sciences for commissioning today
3rd July 2018 - African leaders pledges to coordinate efforts to defeat jihadist groups
3rd July 2018 - Tackle insecurity by providing basic necessities, Udom tasks leaders
3rd July 2018 - Thai boys trapped in cave found alive after 9 days underground
3rd July 2018 - ‘Dead’ South African woman found alive in mortuary fridge
Home / South-west Magazine / Oyo: Olubadan, Soun absent as 36 monarchs get vehicles
OLUBADAN ABSENT

Oyo: Olubadan, Soun absent as 36 monarchs get vehicles

— 3rd July 2018

Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Saliu Adetunji Aje Ogungunniso I, and Soun of Ogbomoso, Oba Jimoh Oyewumi Ajagungbade III, were absent, yesterday, as Oyo State Governor, Abiola Ajimobi, presented 36 vehicles to 36 royal fathers across the state.

The cars were presented to the monarchs at the Governor’s Office, beside parliament building, Secretariat, Ibadan.

The programme was attended by the Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Olayiwola Adeyemi III; the Eleruwa of Eruwa, Oba Samuel Adegbola, and many other kings.

The 36 kings, who received the cars from the government, yesterday, included eight members of Olubadan-in-Council, now Obas-in-Council, led by the second-in-command to the Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Lekan Balogun, who is the Otun Olubadan; and the Balogun of Ibadanland, Oba Owolabi Olakukehin.

The receivers of the car also comprised the Onpetu of Ijeru in Ogbomoso, Oba Sunday Oladapo; the Sabigana of Iganna on Oke-Ogun axis of the state, Oba Abdul-Azeez Oyemonla; the Olugbon of Orile-Igbon from Ogbomoso division of the state, Oba Francis Olusola Alao, and so on.

Alaafin, who spoke on behalf of the monarchs, commended Ajimobi for the gesture, as he chided Ibadan people for always standing against what could bring growth and development to Ibadan, recalling that the way Ibadan people have been objecting to the recent elevation of some traditional rulers in Ibadanland to crown-wearing and coronet-wearing kings, was the same attitude they put up when he gave crown to Olubadan on December 7, 1976. He, however, urged them to embrace development.

On his part, Ajimobi, who described the gesture as an attestation of his administration’s commitment to the upliftment and modernisation of chieftaincy institution in the state, said: “Rhetorics aside, I have passion for anything royal and it is natural and incumbent on me to promote the royalty by enhancing the status of our royal fathers in Oyo State as being done in other states in the Yoruba-speaking South West region of Nigeria.

“At the inception of our administration, we discovered that there was the need to improve on and lay a solid foundation for traditional institution in the state. This, we have successfully done. Traditional institution in Oyo State have never had it so good because our achievements, with respect to chieftaincy affairs, are commendable.

“In response to the yearning and aspiration of our people, the present administration elevated the status of some of our royal fathers to crown coronet-wearing obas.

As an agent of change, we refused to be intimidated or perturbed in our desire to further promote and modernise the institution because we believe posterity will judge us right.

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Tokunbo David
Tokunbo David

Writer and editor.

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

LAWYERS

Lawyers shut courts in Cross River

— 3rd July 2018

Judex OKoro, Calabar Lawyers, under the aegis of Law Officers’ Association of Nigeria (LOAN), Cross River branch, have shut courts in in the state, demanding immediate implementation of harmonised salary. The lawyers, working in the state Ministry of Justice, are piqued that the Cross River government has failed to implement the harmonised salary between those…

  • KAI ENVIRONMENT - JOB SEEKERS

    Edo: Firm dupes job seekers of N15m

    — 3rd July 2018

    Tony Osauzo, Benin A consulting firm, KAI Environmental, which claims to be recruiting environmental officials for the Edo State Government, has allegedly fleeced job seekers in the state of millions of naira. The firm, which has its operational base at Bins Hotel, on Ekenhuan Road, in Benin, is said to be collecting N2,000 for registration,…

  • WIKE COMMISSIONS MEDICAL SCIENCES BUILDING - RIVERS UNIVERSITY

    Wike inspects College of Medical Sciences for commissioning today

    — 3rd July 2018

    Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, yesterday, inspected finishing touches at the College of Medical Sciences building at the Rivers State University, Port Harcourt, ahead of the commissioning of the facility today. Wike was conducted round the structure by the Provost of the College of Medical Sciences, Prof. Raphael Oruamgbo, the Vice Chancellor of Rivers State…

  • UDOM

    Tackle insecurity by providing basic necessities, Udom tasks leaders

    — 3rd July 2018

    Joe Effiong, Uyo Akwa Ibom State Governor, Mr Udom Emmanuel, has advised leadership, at all levels, to tackle security and other social challenges facing the country through the provision of basic needs of the people. Emmanuel said this while declaring open the second quarterly meeting organised by the office of the Secretary to Government of…

  • UNIDENTIFIED CORPSES

    Unidentified corpses: 3 suspects in police net in Zamfara

    — 3rd July 2018

    The Police Command in Zamfara said it has arrested three suspects in connection with the 23 unidentified corpses found in Boko community in Zurmi Local Government Area of the state. The Police Public Relations Officer for the command, Muhammad Shehu, said this in a statement signed and issued to journalists in Gusau yesterday. Shehu said…

Archive

July 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jun    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share