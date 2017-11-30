The Sun News
Latest
30th November 2017 - Oyo NUT protests, opposes payment of pry school teachers by LGs
30th November 2017 - Lesson Fed. Perm. Sec. learnt: You don’t address your boss in derogatory language
30th November 2017 - NASFAT lauds Ambode on ‘high level’ of religious tolerance
30th November 2017 - Jonathan, Ben Bruce applaud Wizkid over best win at MOBO Awards
30th November 2017 - 54 babies born HIV positive in Nasarawa-official
30th November 2017 - LG autonomy: Ex-LG chairs urge NUT to suspend nationwide protest
30th November 2017 - PDP national chair : Wike not lobbying for Secondus, says party
30th November 2017 - Man kills 3 pupils in Borno school
30th November 2017 - Maina not yet reinstated because AGF sidelined me – HoS
30th November 2017 - Don’t blame states adopting ranches, anti-grazing laws – Miyetti Allah
Home / National / Oyo NUT protests, opposes payment of pry school teachers by LGs

Oyo NUT protests, opposes payment of pry school teachers by LGs

— 30th November 2017

From: Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan

The Nigerian Union of Teachers (NUT) in Oyo State, on Thursday, called on the state’s House of Assembly to reject the bill seeking to transfer payment of teachers’ salaries to local government councils.

The teachers made the position known when they staged a peaceful protest to the House of Assembly, where they were received by the Speaker, Mr. Michael Adeyemo, who was supported by some legislators.

NUT chairman in the state, Mr. Samuel Akano, and Secretary, Mr. Waheed Olojede, who is the current chairman of Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) in the state, who led the protest, told the lawmakers that the union was not against local government autonomy, but transfer of teachers’ salaries from state to local government, raising the alarm that if the bill scaled through to become law, it would jeopardise smooth payment of primary school teachers in the state.

Speaker Adeyemo, who confirmed the receipt of the bill from the Federal Government, told the protesters that the House would hold public hearing on the bill, urging the teachers and NUT to submit memoranda during the public hearing.

The teachers carried placards with inscriptions that included ‘teachers deserve the best treatment; save basic education from imminent collapse; no teacher, no nation; we teach you, don’t cheat us; basic education is a right; teachers’ right is now; no teacher, no nation; respect the supreme court’s judgment on the responsibility of primary school teachers’ salaries; primary education is the basic foundation.

Post Views: 3
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

Only Way Left For The Average Nigerian to End Money Worries

Midnight, Pressed Barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't URINATE. Shrink your Enlarged PROSTATE here!!

High blood pressure? Stop managing it. Get it completely cured. Click here!

Defeat diabetes. Stop fretting. Normalize your blood sugar. Click here!!

Let's have some fun throwing jabs and jokes at the EPL Stars!

About author

Segun Adio

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Oyo NUT protests, opposes payment of pry school teachers by LGs

— 30th November 2017

From: Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan The Nigerian Union of Teachers (NUT) in Oyo State, on Thursday, called on the state’s House of Assembly to reject the bill seeking to transfer payment of teachers’ salaries to local government councils. The teachers made the position known when they staged a peaceful protest to the House of Assembly, where…

  • Lesson Fed. Perm. Sec. learnt: You don’t address your boss in derogatory language

    — 30th November 2017

    From: Segun Adio There was mild drama, on Thursday, during the public hearing on the disappearance, return and reinstatement of former chairman of the Presidential Pension Task Team, Abdulrasheed Maina. That was when Head of Service of the Federation, Mrs. Winifred Oyo-Ita, took serious exception to the manner at which her junior colleague and Permanent…

  • NASFAT lauds Ambode on ‘high level’ of religious tolerance

    — 30th November 2017

    …As governor urges Muslims to pray for Nigeria’s progress, unity at Eid-El-Maulud The Nasrul-lahi-li Fathi Society (NASFAT) of Nigeria, on Thursday, commended Governor Akinwunmi Ambode of Lagos State for displaying high level of religious tolerance ever since assuming the mantle of leadership two and half years ago, saying that the development had brought about peace…

  • 54 babies born HIV positive in Nasarawa-official

    — 30th November 2017

    Dr Zakari Umar, the Executive Director of Nasarawa State Aids Control Agency (NASACA), said 54 babies delivered between January and September in the state tested positive to HIV. Umar made this known on Thursday in Lafia in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN)explaining that out of the 1,194 pregnant women who keyed…

  • LG autonomy: Ex-LG chairs urge NUT to suspend nationwide protest

    — 30th November 2017

    From: Laide Raheem, Abeokuta Former local government chairmen in Nigeria, under the aegis of Association of Ex-Local Government Chairmen of Nigeria (ASELGON), have appealed to the Nigerian Union of Teachers (NUT) to suspend its state-to-state protest against local government autonomy. In a statement signed by national president of ASELGON, Albert Asipa, and made available to…

Archive

November 2017
S M T W T F S
« Oct    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Contact: 08120997006

Share