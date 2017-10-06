Oyo lawmaker to empower constituents

…Alao-Akala, OYHA members expected

From: Taiwo Oluwadare, Ibadan

A member of Oyo State House of Assembly, Hon. Olawumi Bimbo Oladeji will, on Saturday, at Ogbomosho, empower her constituents.

The event is expected to attracts dignitaries like a former Governor of Oyo state, Otunba Adebayo Alao Akala as well as her colleagues in the Assembly.

The lawmaker representing Ogbomoso North state constituency will splash multimillion naira empowerment materials on her constituents.

The lawmaker, who is also the Chairperson House Committee on Women Affairs, in a press statement, signed and made available to journalists, said the empowerment programme was part of her contribution to the growth of her constituency.

According to her , “Asides from the legislative duties which I was elected to perform, I also consider it important to support some members of my constituency with some materials that will help them in advancing their businesses and earn a better living.

“Since the inauguration of the 8th Assembly in 2015 , I have raised motions, bills and contributed greatly to issues affecting my constituency and the state at large and I will not relent in my effort to ensure the voice of my constituents is being heard loud and clear at the state level”, the lawmaker said.