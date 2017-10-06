The Sun News
Latest
6th October 2017 - Oyo lawmaker to empower constituents
6th October 2017 - MONKEY VIRUS: Bayelsa steps up preventive measures
6th October 2017 - Northern Youths accuse judiciary of double standard over suspended Rep.
6th October 2017 - NEMA boss dies, a month after resumption 
6th October 2017 - Breaking: 2 Chinese construction workers kidnapped in Abuja 
6th October 2017 - No word from Kachikwu after meeting with Buhari
6th October 2017 - Catalan police chief to appear before Spanish court in sedition probe
6th October 2017 - Former Iraqi President Talabani’s body arrives in Kurdistan
6th October 2017 - BREAKING: Kachikwu meeting with Buhari in Aso Rock now
6th October 2017 - NNPC records $471.9m exports in July
Home / National / Oyo lawmaker to empower constituents

Oyo lawmaker to empower constituents

— 6th October 2017

…Alao-Akala, OYHA members expected

From: Taiwo Oluwadare, Ibadan

A member of Oyo State House of Assembly, Hon. Olawumi Bimbo Oladeji will, on Saturday, at Ogbomosho, empower her constituents.

The event is expected to attracts dignitaries like a former Governor of Oyo state, Otunba Adebayo Alao Akala as well as her colleagues in the Assembly.

The lawmaker representing  Ogbomoso North state constituency will splash multimillion naira  empowerment materials on her constituents.

The lawmaker, who is also the Chairperson House Committee on Women Affairs, in a press statement, signed and made available to journalists, said  the empowerment programme was part of her contribution to the growth of her constituency.

According to her , “Asides from the legislative duties which I was elected to perform, I also consider it important  to support some members of my constituency with some materials that will help them in advancing their businesses and earn a better living.

“Since the inauguration of the 8th Assembly in 2015 , I have raised motions, bills and contributed greatly  to issues affecting my constituency and the state at large and I will not relent in my effort to ensure the voice of my constituents is being heard loud and clear at the state level”, the lawmaker said.

Post Views: 17
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Copy and Paste my N320,000 - N780,000 monthly system. Click Here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

For Business trainings, financing, mentorship, join Millionaires Academy. 457 businesses started!

26 Years Old Stubborn Pile GONE! Thanks to this "Strange" Herb

Join EXPORT and AGRIBUSINESS Club today. Click Here!

About author

Segun Adio

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Oyo lawmaker to empower constituents

— 6th October 2017

…Alao-Akala, OYHA members expected From: Taiwo Oluwadare, Ibadan A member of Oyo State House of Assembly, Hon. Olawumi Bimbo Oladeji will, on Saturday, at Ogbomosho, empower her constituents. The event is expected to attracts dignitaries like a former Governor of Oyo state, Otunba Adebayo Alao Akala as well as her colleagues in the Assembly. The…

  • MONKEY VIRUS: Bayelsa steps up preventive measures

    — 6th October 2017

    From Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa  Health officials from the Bayelsa State Ministry of Health are combing surrounding communities in Yenagoa, the state capital to locate persons already struck by the Monkey Pox virus. Investigations revealed that the decision to comb communities in the suburb of Yenagoa became imperative when someone with symptoms of the virus was…

  • Northern Youths accuse judiciary of double standard over suspended Rep.

    — 6th October 2017

    From: Sola Ojo, Kaduna Northern youth group known as the Unified Nigerian Youth Forum (UNYF) has accused the Nigerian judiciary of double standard over alleged inability to interpret some sections of Nigerian constitution. The group was apparently referring to the reinstatement of suspended member of House of Representatives representing Kiru/Bebeji Federal Constituency of Kano State,…

  • NEMA boss dies, a month after resumption 

    — 6th October 2017

    From Timothy Olanrewaju, Maiduguri The Northeast Coordinator of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), Maiduguri office, Abdulsalam Badamasi is dead. Badamasi died on Friday nearly a month after he was deployed to the Maiduguri office to handle the growing humanitarian  challenges in the troubled northeast states. Officials at the Maiduguri office were unwilling to give…

  • Breaking: 2 Chinese construction workers kidnapped in Abuja 

    — 6th October 2017

    From Molly Kilete, Abuja Two Chinese rationals working for a construction company have been kidnapped in Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory (FCT). They were said to have been kidnapped in the bush at Wasa Village where they went to inspect a road project. Daily Sun, gathered that the two construction workers, names withheld, drove to…

Archive

October 2017
M T W T F S S
« Sep    
 1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
3031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Contact: 08120997006

Share