Oyo introduces house-to-house sanitation inspections

10th January 2018

(NAN)

The Oyo State Government says it will introduce house-to-house enforcement of the state environmental laws from January 15 to curb diseases.

The government also warned that it would seal houses that do not have waste bins.

Chief Isaac Ishola, State Commissioner for Environment and Water Resources, disclosed this on Wednesday during a ministerial briefing in Ibadan, the state capital.

Ishola said that officials of the state government would from Monday be inspecting houses for their waste bins, warning that any house without it will be sanctioned.

“The law stipulates that every house must have a waste bin. Every person that generates waste must dispose it in a sustainable manner and through government accredited waste collectors.

“We will be inspecting the houses and anyone without waste bin will be sealed, after a three-day grace period. Violators are liable to six months jail term or option of N50,000 fines.

“Whoever disregards the seal order on any house will pay N200,000,’’ the Commissioner said.

He stated that the state government observed the abysmal level of compliance with the state environmental laws, saying that people now dump refuse indiscriminately across the state.

The Commissioner said that the people should confirm the list of accredited waste collectors from the ministry, urging them to pay collectors with the state Waste Management (OYWMA) receipt.

1,342 offenders have been arrested and prosecuted in 2017, while 124 street traders were arrested with their wares, the Commissioner indicated

He said that all wares seized from street trading would henceforth be confiscated as directed by the state governor.

Similarly, Mrs. Lolade Oresanwo, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO), West Africa Energy Limited, said that the people needed to understand the environmental laws in the state.

Oresanwo, representing the consultant agency on waste management, said that they were collecting only 50 per cent of waste generated in the state, as other refuse were lying in drains.

She said that the agency and ministry would collaborate with landlords association to extend the coverage to uncovered areas.

Governor Abiola Ajimobi’s administration had since taking office in 2011 embarked on massive environmental programmes.

The Governor has stated that the beautification and urban renewal programme was to give the state a facelift and create business-friendly environment for investors.

