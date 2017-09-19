Oyo govt. seeks N2.4b loan to buy tractors for farmers

From: Taiwo Oluwadare, Ibadan

The Oyo State Government has notified the state’s House of Assembly of its plans to borrow N2.42 billion (£5 million) to purchase tractors for farming in the state.

This was made known in a letter sent by Governor Abiola Ajimobi to members of the House, on Thursday’s plenary and read by the speaker, Rt. Hon. Michael Adeyemo.

Deliberating on the letter, the Deputy Speaker, Hon. Musa Abdulwasi, commended the initiative of the Executive arm to enhance agricultural development in the state.

He, therefore, urged the Executive arm to make judicious use of the fund to achieve a laudable goal of promoting agricultural development in the state.

Also the member representing Ibadan North 11 state Constituency, Segun Olaleye, said the matter should not be discussed on the floor of the House but at the parliamentary caucus meeting.

But speaking to the contrary, Speaker of the Assembly, said the matter should be discussed on the floor of the House, noting that it was a matter that was in interest of all people of the state and journalists needed to witness the deliberation.

But another lawmaker, representing Ibadan South West in the Assembly, Hon. Segun Ajanaku, supported Olaleye’s position as he maintained that the matter was a sensitive one that needed not to be discussed in the open.

The Speaker, after unanimous agreement directed that the matter should be forwarded to the committee on Appropriation and Agriculture and present a report to the House at next Tuesday’s plenary, for deliberation on the floor of the Assembly.