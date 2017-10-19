Oyo govt. reads riot act to land- grabbers

From: Taiwo Oluwadare, Ibadan

Oyo State Commissioner for lands, Housing and Survey, Mr. Isaac

Omodewu, has made it known that the state government was ready to address the issue of forcible seizure of landed property across the state by the popular ‘Omo Onile’ with full force.

Omodewu said that the offence attracts a minimum of 15 years imprisonment or a fine of N500,000 or both.

The commissioner made the disclosure. on Thursday, during a ministerial press

briefing, held at the state’s Ministry of Information, Culture and Tourism,

which was attended by his counterpart from the information ministry, Mr. Toye Arulogun.

Omodewu further stated that any person, upon conviction for

illegal entry into any construction site, demanding any fee or levy in

respect of the construction activities is liable to a 10-year jail or a fine of N500,000.

Omodewu, however, added that the administration of Governor Abiola Ajimobi initiated the law to protect the rights of property owners against the

nefarious activities of land merchants who willfully and violently seized

people’s lands.

The commissioner, who pointed out that the state government would ensure the

full implementation of the law, advised those bent on encroaching on other

people’s property, most times, using violence, threats or imaginary

connection with the powers-that-be, to have a rethink.

In another development, Omodewu also disclosed that over 1,000 civil servants in

the state had benefited from the housing loan scheme of the state

government, noting that over N1 billion had been disbursed to

beneficiaries.

As part of the state’s government plan to ensure an increase in the

socio-economic benefits accruing to the state, the commissioner hinted that the state government had begun the enumeration of lands and building within the state.

Omodewu explained that the enumerators had been inspecting and carrying

out survey exercises of the land owners/occupants of the property without collecting anything from any individual or harassing them in any way.