Oyo State Government has introduced a new educational system that inculcates character education system, mentoring and positive role modelling in content.

The first of its kind education system referred to as Oyo Model Education System Initiative or OYOMESI is targeted at empowering the youths of the state through educational, psycho-social and life-skills towards making them competent, civil citizens fit to live, work and interact globally.

Speaking further on OYOMESI, Special Adviser to Governor Abiola Ajimobi, Dr. Bisi Akin-Alabi, said the system is planned in such a way that it would equip the product of the system with the prerequisite knowledge for the world we live in and added that the new system equally promotes independent and lifelong learning.

“We want to produce a workforce equipped with necessary skills needed for employment and make them useful in the global competitive economy,” he said.