Oyo Govt denies knowledge of demolition of Ayefele music house

— 20th August 2018

NAN

The Oyo State Government on Monday denied demolishing the music house of gospel musician, Yinka Ayefele, in Ibadan.

The state government, through its counsel, Mr Yomi Alliyu, made the denial when he appeared before Justice Iyabo Yerima of the State High Court, Ring Road, Ibadan, on Monday.

Alliyu appeared for the first and second defendants, Gov. Abiola Ajimobi and Mr Bola Abimbola (State Attorney-General), in a case instituted by Ayefele against the defendants.

The counsel said his clients were shocked to read about the reported demolition on Sunday morning.

According to him, the state government is planning to set up a panel of enquiry to find out those responsible for the demolition.

”My clients are men of honour that respect rule of law and constituted authority and will have no reason to demolish the said property,” he told the court.

Alliyu, who had earlier denied that his clients were served with court processes, quickly reversed himself when the judge showed him evidence of actual service on the first and second respondents.

The defence counsel, however, urged the court to adjourn the case pending the time the claimant would be able to file and serve his clients with notice of the ex-parte motion since the court was on vacation.

He said that filing of motion on notice and letter of urgency alone by the claimant was not enough.

But the claimant’s counsel, Mr Olayinka Bolanle, had informed the court that the respondents had gone ahead to demolish the structure in spite of a court’s restraining order

“Even after the defendants had become aware of this proceedings, it is sad and unbelievable my Lord that the defendants in the wee hours of Sunday, Aug 19, went to the property in dispute and demolished it,” he told the court.

The claimant’s counsel urged the court to reiterate its earlier order restraining the defendants from further demolition of the rest of the structure pending the determination of the suit.

Justice Yerima adjourned the case until Sept. 12 for hearing of applications and urged parties to file necessary processes before the adjourned date.

