Oyo govt. begins demolition of 200 dilapidated classrooms

From: Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan

The Oyo State Government, on Thursday afternoon, commenced the demolition of 200 dilapidated blocks of classrooms, it said have outlived their usefulness.

Also, the state government says it has earmarked N5.6 billion for construction of new structures in the schools.

Commissioner for Education, Science and Technology, Prof. Adeniyi Olowofela, personally supervised the demolition of some of the dilapidated blocks of three classrooms at Ibadan Municipal Government ( IMG) Primary School III, Mokola, Ibadan.

The commissioner told journalists at the site that the demolition was at no cost to the state, as the exercise was done as a corporate social responsibility by the contractor that would build new blocks of classrooms for the school.

According to him, the Abiola Ajimobi-led administration has earmarked N5.6 billion for construction of 200 new structures in primary and secondary schools in the state, adding that the new structures were not part of six model schools that have reached verge of completion.

Olowofela stated that the government has, however, approved N2.6 billion for the construction of blocks of classrooms for 100 schools, adding that the contracts for the projects had been awarded.