Taiwo Oluwadare, Ibadan

The Oyo State Commissioner for Education, Science and Technology, Professor Adeniyi Olowofela on Wednesday Commended RCCG Province 13 in the state for donating books and other learning and health material to United Christian Secondary School, Omo-Adio, the commissioner’s alma mater.

According to the Commissioner, the gesture by the church is according to the injunction of Christianity and Jesus Christ of providing for the people in need, adding that it is a template for all other churches, organizations and free givers to emulate the church in alleviating poverty and promoting laudable developments.

He added that it is on this backdrop that the state government launched School Governing Board, an educational policy that allows all and sundry to participate in providing for secondary schools’ educational needs and engendering a desirable development in educational sector in the state.