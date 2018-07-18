– The Sun News
Latest
18th July 2018 - Oyo Education Commissioner commends RCCG Province 13 for donation to alma mater
18th July 2018 - University of Maiduguri gets new Senate building
18th July 2018 - N37m tax debt: NOA begs Gov. Ugwuanyi to unseal office
18th July 2018 - Al-Makura collected N309,247 billion  in six years without anything to show for it – Nasarawa PDP 
18th July 2018 - No amount of coalition against APC will stop Buhari in 2019-IPOB
18th July 2018 - Jonathan in Minna, meets IBB behind close door
18th July 2018 - FEC meeting put off for the sixth time
18th July 2018 - NYSC DG reads riot act to State Coordinators
18th July 2018 - Hoodlums Destroy, Burn Senator Dino Melaye’s Constituency Projects
18th July 2018 - Retired CJN, Katsina-Alu dies at 77
Home / National / Oyo Education Commissioner commends RCCG Province 13 for donation to alma mater
RCCG Province 13

Oyo Education Commissioner commends RCCG Province 13 for donation to alma mater

— 18th July 2018

Taiwo Oluwadare, Ibadan

The Oyo State Commissioner for Education, Science and Technology, Professor Adeniyi Olowofela on Wednesday Commended RCCG Province 13 in the state for donating books and other learning and health material to United Christian Secondary School, Omo-Adio, the commissioner’s alma mater. 
According to the Commissioner, the gesture by the church is according to the injunction of Christianity and Jesus Christ of providing for the people in need, adding that it is a template for all other churches, organizations and free givers to emulate the church in alleviating poverty and promoting laudable developments.
He added that it is on this backdrop that the state government launched School Governing Board, an educational policy that allows all and sundry to participate in providing for secondary schools’ educational needs and engendering a desirable development in educational sector in the state.
Earlier in his welcome address, the Provincial pastor of Oyo Province 13, Pastor Samuel Awobode maintained that the gesture is to fulfill one of the visions of the General Overseer of the church, Pastor Enoch Adeboye which is to give back to the society through the Christian Social Responsibility otherwise known as Corporate Social Responsibility.
While commending the educational policies of Governor Abiola Ajimobi led administration, Awobode said: “we appreciate the efforts of His Excellency, Senator Abiola Ajimobi for his efforts to reposition and transform educational standard in the state, the result of which have started being seen through the students’ performance in external examinations like WAEC and NECO.
” This achievement was also made possible through the efforts of the Honourable Commissioner for Education, Professor Adeniyi Olowofela, an erudite scholar and a man of no mean status”, he stated.
He added that this was the reason the province, RCCG Province 13 Oyo deemed it fit to distribute 5000 exercise books across the secondary and primary schools in four local government Areas on the state.
Share
Tagged with:

About author

Omotayo Edubi

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

RCCG Province 13

Oyo Education Commissioner commends RCCG Province 13 for donation to alma mater

— 18th July 2018

Taiwo Oluwadare, Ibadan The Oyo State Commissioner for Education, Science and Technology, Professor Adeniyi Olowofela on Wednesday Commended RCCG Province 13 in the state for donating books and other learning and health material to United Christian Secondary School, Omo-Adio, the commissioner’s alma mater.  According to the Commissioner, the gesture by the church is according to the injunction…

  • University of Maiduguri

    University of Maiduguri gets new Senate building

    — 18th July 2018

    Fred Ezeh, Abuja University of Maiduguri, Borno State, has taken delivery of a newly built ultra modern Senate building, built with the financial support from Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund). Other newly built projects in the school are the Centre for Instructional Technology; Veterinary Teaching Hospital Complex; and 2,200 Seat Capacity Mega Lecture Halls Complex….

  • NOA

    N37m tax debt: NOA begs Gov. Ugwuanyi to unseal office

    — 18th July 2018

    Raphael Ede, Enugu The National Orientation Agency (NOA) has appealed to Enugu State Government to unseal its state office seal up over a N37 million debt. Enugu State Internally Revenue Services (SIRS) had recently, sealed the state office of NOA for nonpayment of withholding tax. The Chairman of SIRS, Mr Emeka Odo, had accused the…

  • Al-Makura

    Al-Makura collected N309,247 billion  in six years without anything to show for it – Nasarawa PDP 

    — 18th July 2018

    Linus Oota , Lafia Nasarawa State Chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party ( PDP ) on Wednesday came hard on the government of Governor Umaru Tanko Al-Makura for failing to justify N309, 247, 000,00 billion it’s government collected in six years. The state chairman of the party Hon Francis Orogo told journalists yesterday during a press conference ,…

  • coalition against APC

    No amount of coalition against APC will stop Buhari in 2019-IPOB

    — 18th July 2018

    Jeff Amechi Agbodo, Onitsha ….Call Biafrans, Middle belt,southerners to boycott election The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) yesterday said that even one million groups/parties coalition against APC or President Muhammad Buhari will not stop him from winning the 2019 election. The group said that the coalition of APC, INEC, Army, Civil Defence and Police were…

Archive

July 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jun    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share