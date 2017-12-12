The Sun News
Oyo deputy gov joins 2019 guber race

12th December 2017


From Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan

Deputy governor of Oyo State, Otunba Moses Adeyemo, on Tuesday made his intention to join the 2019 governorship race known to the leadership of the governing All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state.
His declaration was at the state party secretariat, Oke Ado, Ibadan, where he said he joined the race based on his experience in governance, especially as a deputy governor since 2011.

According to him, “the governor has performed very well and there is need to continue his good and quality work. As a loyal party man, who has been in the progressive fold all my life, from the days of the Action Group (AG), the Social Democratic Party (SDP) and now the All Progressive Congress (APC).

“I have equally served the progressive parties in various capacities, including caretaker chairman of Saki East Local Government, party’s state treasurer and financial secretary before my current position of deputy governor.

“I believe I am the most suitable candidate to succeed Governor Abiola Ajimobi, ‘Mr. Quality,’ as the next governor of the state. I promise that I will abide by all the rules and regulations of the party.”

The state’s APC chairman, Chief Akin Oke, who said the party would decide whoever would become its flagbearer at the appropriate time, commended Adeyemo for his courage, adding that a level playing field would be created for all the aspirants.

As gathered, Governor Ajimobi had at a public function held at the International Conference Centre, University of Ibadan, commended Adeyemo for his loyalty and asked if he would want to be the next governor.

Adeyemo’s response was in the affirmative, probably in view of the agitation that the APC governorship seat should be zoned to the Oke Ogun axis of the state, where Minister of Commincation, Adebayo Shittu, who is also interested in the governorship seat, hails from.

