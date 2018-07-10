The Sun News
Latest
10th July 2018 - Oyo: Deaf, dumb protest illegal acquisition of site for varsity
10th July 2018 - 2019: Zik would’ve supported Buhari if…– VON DG
10th July 2018 - Ex-Anambra gov. Obi counsels students on road to greatness
10th July 2018 - Executive Order 6: Buhari deserves kudos, not knocks, says Uzodinma
10th July 2018 - Peace, stepping stone to rapid development – Ugwuanyi
10th July 2018 - NAFDAC nabs kingpin over supply of fake insecticides
10th July 2018 - Nigeria becoming failed state, says Anglican bishop
10th July 2018 - Obaseki, Singaporean president, others examine barriers to smart city initiative
10th July 2018 - Ango Abdullahi, Dickson meet on restructuring
10th July 2018 - Succour for Gbarain/Ekpetiama Cluster from the grips of Shell
Home / National / Oyo: Deaf, dumb protest illegal acquisition of site for varsity
DEAF

Oyo: Deaf, dumb protest illegal acquisition of site for varsity

— 10th July 2018

• You’ll hear from us in one week –Commissioner

Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan

More than 100 deaf and dumb persons in Nigeria staged a peaceful protest in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, yesterday, over alleged illegal acquisition of 20 acres from 39 acres of their land by the Oyo State Government.
National Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Christian Mission for the Deaf, Mr. Silas Ike, led the protesters to the Governor’s Office, Agodi, Ibadan. He said the mission bought the 39 acres in 2004, with a view to building a university for the deaf, which would be the first of its kind in Africa.
The protesters carried placards with various inscriptions, which included: ‘We need more than 39 acres for the proposed university,’ Please, do not oppress the deaf,’ ‘Do not resettle people on our land, and ‘We bought our land with donations from people.’
The inscriptions also included: ‘The deaf has rights to live better life,’ ‘We need our land for school,’ ‘Oyo State Government should not forcefully occupy the deaf land,’ ‘We need our land for vocational training and deaf university,’ and ‘The deaf are helpless, please ooo.’
In his reaction, Commissioner for Land and Housing, Mr. Isaac Omodewu, who addressed the protesters after receiving a letter of protest from them, assured the mission that he will meet the governor on the matter.
He said the governor was outside the state and that was why he could not make arrangement for their representatives to meet the governor in person.
“I will let him (the governor) know. I assure you that within the next one week, you will hear from us,” he said.
But, a top official of the ministry was very unfriendly with journalists who covered the protest and asked who invited or authorised them to take pictures of the protest.
Speaking with journalists after the protest, Ike described the action of the Omodewu as “good enough for us, at least, somebody is listening to us.” He said the many letters which had been written by the mission to the Commissioner for Land and Housing from 2016 to 2018 did not, purportedly, get to the commissioner, even though they were submitted in the Ministry of Land and Housing.
He said: “We are here because we got the information that Oyo State government wants to take over our land. The government wants to acquire the land we bought along Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.

“We bought the land in 2004, and the total land we bought then was 39 acres. Our intention for acquiring the land is to transfer our nursery, primary, secondary and technical schools to the place.
“We also intend to build a university for the deaf on the land. The university we are thinking of building for the deaf is going to be the first of its kind in the whole of Africa.”

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Segun Adio

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

DEAF

Oyo: Deaf, dumb protest illegal acquisition of site for varsity

— 10th July 2018

• You’ll hear from us in one week –Commissioner Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan More than 100 deaf and dumb persons in Nigeria staged a peaceful protest in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, yesterday, over alleged illegal acquisition of 20 acres from 39 acres of their land by the Oyo State Government. National Chairman of the Board…

  • BUHARI

    2019: Zik would’ve supported Buhari if…– VON DG

    — 10th July 2018

    Magnus Eze, Enugu Director General of Voice of Nigeria (VON), Osita Okechukwu, has said Nigeria’s first president, Dr. Nnamdi Azikiwe, would have supported the  re-election of President Muhammadu Buhari in 2019, if he was alive.  Okechukwu said that would have afforded Ndigbo the opportunity to produce the country’s president in 2023.  He also said 95…

  • ANAMBRA

    Ex-Anambra gov. Obi counsels students on road to greatness

    — 10th July 2018

    A former governor of Anambra State, Mr. Peter Obi, has advised students of Crowther Memorial College, Umuikwu Anam, on the virtues of persistence and staying focused always, even in times of great odds.  He spoke during his visit to the school, which highpoint was the presentation of a cheque of N1 million for development support.  Obi said he could have turned back when his vehicles were…

  • BUHARI

    Executive Order 6: Buhari deserves kudos, not knocks, says Uzodinma

    — 10th July 2018

    Chairman of Southern Senators Forum, Sen. Hope Uzodinma, has said President Muhammadu Buhari deserves kudos, instead of not knocks, for signing Executive Order 6, which is targeted at attacking the root of corruption in the country. In a statement in Abuja, yesterday, Uzodinma said critics of the order have not taken time to study it…

  • UGWUANYI

    Peace, stepping stone to rapid development – Ugwuanyi

    — 10th July 2018

    •Gov deserves second term – Mama By Sunday Ani Enugu State Governor, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, has emphasised the importance of peace in the progress of the state, saying it is a stepping stone to rapid development. Ugwuanyi also said he is a governor for everybody, irrespective of class, religion or political leanings. The governor, who spoke…

Archive

July 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jun    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share