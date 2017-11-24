Oyo CP summons peace meeting over farmers, herdsmen clash

From Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan

Oyo State Commissioner of Police, Mr. Abiodun Odude, has summoned a peace meeting between farmers and herdsmen over re-emerging clashes in some areas of the state.

The police boss made this known during a town hall meeting with critical security stakeholders in the state and official launch of ‘Bail is Free’ campaign in Ibadan, yesterday. The meeting was attended by notable traditional rulers, top police officers, executive members of the Police Community Relation Committee (PCRC), leadership of market associations and religious leaders.

Daily Sun gathered that a crisis broke out between farmers and herdsmen earlier in the week and no fewer than seven farmers were injured, after the farmers reportedly poisoned the crops in their farms and the cattle that ate them died.

Odude, who stated that the meeting would hold early next week, with a view to resolving the matter amicably, said the police had been working assiduously to manage the crisis, noting that if compared with some other states in the country, it would be glaring that Oyo State is one of least affected state.

“We are not folding our arms. By early next week, we will convene a peace meeting between herdsmen and farmers. I commend journalists because they are really doing their jobs. Some national dailies published the story with the pictures of the injured person. But my men on ground reported that there was nothing like that. Notwithstanding, we will hold the meeting next week for peaceful coexistence,” the police commissioner said.

The spokesperson of Association of Farm Settlers in Oyo State, Mr. Bayo Aderoju, earlier appealed to the police to help members of his association by telling herdsmen that farm settlements were “no grazing areas.” He raised the alarm that it was not proper for them to spend a lot of money to set up their farms and herdsmen “will graze their cattle there and destroy our plantation.

“I remember that we signed a communiqué with the police and the two parties agreed that they would respect the peace accord. The communiqué banned grazing in farms and that farmers should not poison lakes where cows drink water. But the herdsmen have continued to graze their cattle in our farms.”

Odude, however, said the police in the state had re-strategised through deliberate adoption of hybrid security measures with a view to protecting life and property as well as to maintain law and order.

According to him, “these measures, among others, are dependent upon intelligence gathering through public partnership and inter-agency collaboration. Such approach has been very successful, as can be seen from the achievements recorded in the state in the last few weeks.”

Speaking on the occasion, the Area Commander, Agodi, Mr. Suleiman Ishola, a Chief Superintendent of Police, stated that the campaign was flagged off recently by the Inspector-General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, and “it is being replicated in all the 36 states and the FCT Abuja. It is centred on aggressive community and people-oriented engagement to bring the Nigeria Police to effective service delivery. The aim of this forum is to change the negative perception of members of the public on police bail and other issues, which border mainly on corruption in order to be in line with the Federal Government mantra of ‘Change Begins with Me.’”

Ishola said the fight against professional misconduct in the force would be strengthened, adding that members of the public should ensure that they wait for justice.

He said the process for bail may take time due to some verification that need to be done, as he also cautioned members of the public against tempting the officers with money.