The Sun News
Latest
30th November 2017 - Oyo, Chinese firm sign MoU for 38km light rail project
30th November 2017 - Nigerian elected President World Jurist Association
30th November 2017 - BREAKING: A’ Court affirms Tambuwal’s election as Sokoto gov.
30th November 2017 - Danjuma Foundation, ACCIF empower 61 hearing-impaired students
30th November 2017 - OPEC may include output quotas for Nigeria, Libya – Oman oil minister
30th November 2017 - Jonathan surrounded himself with bigots, says Gov Shettima
30th November 2017 - Kebbi varsity VC seeks release of N2b intervention fund
30th November 2017 - Ogun 2019: Youth group vows to mobilise support for Adeola
30th November 2017 - JUST IN: Maina holds Nigerian, American passports – NIS CG
30th November 2017 - Interior Ministry didn’t get permission to reinstate Maina, says Oyo-Ita
Home / National / Oyo, Chinese firm sign MoU for 38km light rail project

Oyo, Chinese firm sign MoU for 38km light rail project

— 30th November 2017

From: Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan

The Oyo State Government and China Civil Engineering Construction Company (CCECC) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for construction  of a light rail system that will cover 38 kilometres in Ibadan.

Commissioner for Works and Transport in the state, Mr. Wasiu Dauda, who briefed journalists after the MoU was signed at the Executive Council Chamber of the Governor’s Office, Agodi, Ibadan, said the exercise was witnessed by members of the executive council of the state.

The light rail, which is expected to be completed within 12 months from the date the contractor secured loan facility for the project, will commence from  the Toll-Gate/Sanyo axis of Lagos-Ibadan Expressway through Dandaru in Mokola on Queen Elizabeth Way and will end at Ojoo.

The commissioner was optimistic that the contractor would secure the loan facility for the project within the next four to five months.

According to him, “The state government is embarking on the project because if you get to some areas, the traffic congestion is beyond imagination.  In this case, for instance, if someone is coming from Lagos and going to Ojoo, he would only alight at the Toll Gate. He needs not board another cab, but just enter into the lightrail to save time and resources.

“The company will source for 85 per cent of the fund and Oyo State will pay the balance of 15 per cent. The project will greatly help ease the problem of traffic congestion. It is a Public Private Partnership (PPP) initiative. We are optimistic that in another four to five months, the company should be able to access the loan facility and part of the requirements to getting the loan is the signing of the agreement between the company and the state government.

“The light rail will begin from Toll Gate/Sanyo down to Dandaru and then to Ojoo. It will cover about 38 kilometres. The project will massively help reduce traffic congestion within the city and also boost commercial and economic activities. The duration of the project will be twelve months with effect from the day they are able to facilitate the loan to execute the project.”

The Executive Director of CCECC, Jack Lyao, who led top officials of the company to the singing ceremony, said “CCECC is a very big company, especially in Nigeria and we major in railways, roads, buildings and bridges. Even in railways, we have done so many of it in places like Abuja, Lagos and others.

“We are eager to hand over a very profitable project to Oyo State. Once we receive the payment, we will set the commencement date and after then, 12 months to deliver the project.”

Post Views: 1
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

Only Way Left For The Average Nigerian to End Money Worries

Midnight, Pressed Barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't URINATE. Shrink your Enlarged PROSTATE here!!

High blood pressure? Stop managing it. Get it completely cured. Click here!

Defeat diabetes. Stop fretting. Normalize your blood sugar. Click here!!

Let's have some fun throwing jabs and jokes at the EPL Stars!

About author

Segun Adio

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Oyo, Chinese firm sign MoU for 38km light rail project

— 30th November 2017

From: Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan The Oyo State Government and China Civil Engineering Construction Company (CCECC) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for construction  of a light rail system that will cover 38 kilometres in Ibadan. Commissioner for Works and Transport in the state, Mr. Wasiu Dauda, who briefed journalists after the MoU was signed…

  • Nigerian elected President World Jurist Association

    — 30th November 2017

    From: Godwin Tsa, Abuja A Nigerian citizen and Chief Judge of Anambra State, Justice Peter Umeadi, has been elected as President of the World Jurist Association (WJA). By his election, Justice Umeadi has gained an automatic seat  into the Governing board of World Association and also the President of Nigeria chapter. The WJA was formed…

  • BREAKING: A’ Court affirms Tambuwal’s election as Sokoto gov.

    — 30th November 2017

    The Court of Appeal, on Thursday, has dismissed the appeal filed by Sen. Umaru Dahiru challenging the emergence of Governor Aminu Waziri Tambbuwal as governor of Sokoto State. Details later… Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT – can help stop use of glasses in 30 days BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story…

  • Danjuma Foundation, ACCIF empower 61 hearing-impaired students

    — 30th November 2017

    From: Sola Ojo, Kaduna The Theopilus Y. Danjuma Foundation, in collaboration with All Children Charity International Foundation (ACCIF), on Thursday, graduated 61 Hard of Hearing students of Government Technical College, Malali, Kaduna, after 12 weeks of extensive skills training in shoe-making and tailoring. Twenty-seven of them were trained in shoe-making, while the remaining 34 were…

  • OPEC may include output quotas for Nigeria, Libya – Oman oil minister

    — 30th November 2017

    OPEC and other oil-producing states could set quotas on oil production for Nigeria at 1.8 million barrels per day and for Libya at one million barrels per day, Oman’s Minister of Oil and Gas Mohammed Rumhi said, on Thursday. Later in the day, the oil and energy ministers of all the parties to the oil…

Archive

November 2017
S M T W T F S
« Oct    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Contact: 08120997006

Share