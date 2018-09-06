– To launch foundation, publish book for gov’s birthday

The Central Council of Ibadan Indigenes (CCII) has promised to establish a foundation that will institutionalise the political and historical strength of Ibadan, capital of Oyo State, from when it was founded, to date, during the forthcoming 69th birthday of Governor Abiola Ajimobi.

READ ALSO: Oyo SWAN names Ajimobi Grand Patron

The CCII, which is the umbrella body for all indigenous socio-cultural societies and clubs of Ibadan extraction at home and in the Diaspora, said the proposed Ajimobi Foundation for Advanced Democracy (AFAD) will also inspire and serve as incubation ground for youths aspiring for political offices.

CCII President, Chief Yemi Soladoye, who said this during a ‘thank you visit’ to Ajimobi, by the executive members of the council and affiliate, Oluyole Social Elite, in his office, on Tuesday, added that the council has lined up these activities in recognition of the governor’s achievements.

He said establishment of the foundation is important; to avert the crisis that might confront future leaders in piloting the affairs of the state for greater development.

Besides the foundation, he said there will be an award ceremony. He also added that the council is equally planning to publish a book, Koseleri, to further celebrate the governor on his birthday.