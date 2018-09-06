– The Sun News
Latest
6th September 2018 - Oyo: CCII extols Ajimobi’s achievements
6th September 2018 - Controversy trails NPA’s award of $44.861m Warri channel dredging
6th September 2018 - Ember months: Insecurity playground
6th September 2018 - Osinbajo: Doublespeak on restructuring
6th September 2018 - Saraki, a declaration like no other
6th September 2018 - NTDC and enthroning culture of failure
6th September 2018 - Threat to Nigeria’s development: The 3 Rs
6th September 2018 - SUN GIRL: ATAYOBOR SHARON
5th September 2018 - Lions Club’s new governor pledges to tackle diabetes
5th September 2018 - Lack of transparency in public contracts, bane of corruption in Nigeria- CISLAC
Home / Cover / National / Oyo: CCII extols Ajimobi’s achievements
FOUNDATION

Oyo: CCII extols Ajimobi’s achievements

— 6th September 2018

– To launch foundation, publish book for gov’s birthday

The Central Council of Ibadan Indigenes (CCII) has promised to establish a foundation that will institutionalise the political and historical strength of Ibadan, capital of Oyo State, from when it was founded, to date, during the forthcoming 69th birthday of Governor Abiola Ajimobi.

READ ALSO: Oyo SWAN names Ajimobi Grand Patron

 The CCII, which is the umbrella body for all indigenous socio-cultural societies and clubs of Ibadan extraction at home and in the Diaspora, said the proposed Ajimobi Foundation for Advanced Democracy (AFAD) will also inspire and serve as incubation ground for youths aspiring for political offices.

 CCII President, Chief Yemi Soladoye, who said this during a ‘thank you visit’ to Ajimobi, by the executive members of the council and affiliate, Oluyole Social Elite, in his office, on Tuesday, added that the council has lined up these activities in recognition of the governor’s achievements.

 He said establishment of the foundation is important; to avert the crisis that might confront future leaders in piloting the affairs of the state for greater development.

 Besides the foundation, he said there will be an award ceremony. He also added that the council is equally planning to publish a book, Koseleri, to further celebrate the governor on his birthday. 

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Tokunbo David
Tokunbo David

Writer and editor.

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

FOUNDATION

Oyo: CCII extols Ajimobi’s achievements

— 6th September 2018

– To launch foundation, publish book for gov’s birthday The Central Council of Ibadan Indigenes (CCII) has promised to establish a foundation that will institutionalise the political and historical strength of Ibadan, capital of Oyo State, from when it was founded, to date, during the forthcoming 69th birthday of Governor Abiola Ajimobi. READ ALSO: Oyo SWAN names…

  • DREDGING

    Controversy trails NPA’s award of $44.861m Warri channel dredging

    — 6th September 2018

    Addressing the media in Lagos yesterday, a legal counsel to Dredging Atlantic Limited (DAL) alleged that the deal was marred with fraud… – BPP admits Authority’s procedural lapse Adewale Sanyaolu and Steve Agbota Controversies have continued to trail the $44.861 million (about N16.150 billion) Warri Channel dredging contract awarded to Dredging International Services Nigeria (DISN)…

  • CISLAC

    Lack of transparency in public contracts, bane of corruption in Nigeria- CISLAC

    — 5th September 2018

    NAN The Civil Society Legislative Advocacy Centre (CISLAC) has identified public contracts, bedeviled by lack of transparency and abuse of procurement processes as one of the banes of corruption in Nigeria. The Executive Director, CISLAC, Mr Auwal Rafsanjani said this in Abujaon Wednesday at a two-day Anti-Money laundering Conference organised by the cen, represented by…

  • FEC

    FEC okays N6trn for National Strategic Health Development Plan II

    — 5th September 2018

    NAN The Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting on Wednesday approved a N6.01 trillion National Strategic Health Development Plan II. The Minister of Health, Prof. Isaac Adewole, disclosed this when he briefed State House correspondents at the end of the FEC meeting chaired by Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo at the Presidential Villa, Abuja. According to him, the…

  • active mobile

    Active mobile lines decrease to 161.4m in July – NCC

    — 5th September 2018

    NAN The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) said active mobile telephone lines in Nigeria decreased to 161.4 million in July. It said in its monthly subscriber’s operator data posted on its website on Wednesday that the active mobile lines at the end of July decreased to 161.42 million from the 162.30 million in June. NCC said…

Archive

September 2018
S M T W T F S
« Aug    
 1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
30  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share