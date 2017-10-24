Oyo Assembly moves to end hoodlums’ activities at carnivals

From: Taiwo Oluwadare, Ibadan

The Oyo State House of Assembly, on Tuesday, directed its committee on security to meet with security agencies in the state and report back to the House, on solutions to the rampant activities of hoodlums at carnivals and other public functions in Ibadan, the state capital.

The Assembly made the resolution following a motion of urgent public importance moved by Leader of the House, Hon. Kehinde Subair, from Ibadan South West 1 state constituency.

According to Hon. Subair, one of the recent activities by some hoodlums who aged between 17 and 25 years old was the attack launched during a carnival on Sunday, October 22, at Isale- Osi and its environs that resulted in violence.

Hon. Subair noted that the carnival was hijacked by the hoodlums in the area and there was high magnitude of public disturbance, thuggery, looting, stealing, battering and other violent crimes.

He added “this rampaging act was not the first of its kind as there had been violent behaviours which had resulted in loss of lives, properties and means of livelihood of residents and passers by. This violent act is becoming unbearable for the residents and had became an embarrassment to the government.

“Some buildings had become desolate as nobody is living in them and they are hideouts for hoodlums to perpetuate criminal acts. And there is need to mandate the committee on security and strategy to engage the organizers of the carnival, finding out those that carried out criminal acts, identify the roles of community leaders in the carnival and other related and among other issues”, Hon. Subair said.

Contributing on the floor of the house, Hon. Fatai Adesina from Ibadan South East State Constituency said the matter need holistic approach because this is not the first time the issue is addressed in the house.

He suggested on need to gainfully engage the youths as lasting solution to the problem as he noted that many of the youths find nothing to do, a reason they engage themselves in the criminal acts.

Hon. Olaleye from Ibadan North 11 State Constituency urged the mover of the motion to call a stakeholders’ meeting with elders of the affected communities and warn them against reoccurrence of the criminal acts saying this will curb the activities of the hoodlums.

The Speaker of the House, Rt. Hon. Michael Adeyemo therefore called on committee on security to deliberate on the matter and report back to the house, while he urge the stakeholders from the communities to work on how to stem the activities of the hoodlums.