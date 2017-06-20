The Sun News
Oyo Assembly laments spate of flooding in Ibadan

— 20th June 2017

From: Taiwo Oluwadare, Ibadan

The Oyo State House of Assembly at Tuesday’s plenary, bemoaned flooding in some areas in Ibadan, the state capital.

The Assembly then ordered the state’s Ministry of Environment, Oyo State Emergency Management Agency, OYSEMA and fire brigade to salvage the situation.

The flood which wrecked havoc in some parts of Ibadan where activities were paralysed occurred following a heavy downpour that started, on Tuesday morning.

The directive followed the matter of public importance raised by Hon. Joshua Olagunju representing Oriire State Constituency on the flood at Olodo at Olodo river in the state.

But in his motion, Hon. Fatai Adesina, from Ibadan South East 1 State Constituency said the flood is not only occurred in Olodo area of Ibadan but in Sawmill river bank which disturbed movement of commuters in Old Ife Road area of the state, on Tuesday morning.

He added that there are other reports of flooding in other areas in the state capital where there’s recorded of over-flood of river banks therefore disturbed smooth movement of vehicles and commuters.

Corroborating him, Hon. Gbenga Oyekola from Atiba State Constituency said almost everywhere in state were affected by the heavy downpour saying the consideration of urgent interventions should be extended to other parts of the state.

The speaker of the house, Rt. Hon. Michael Adeyemo therefore ordered the state Ministry of Environment, the Oyo State Emergency Management Agency, OYSEMA and fire brigade  to take proactive measure on the Tuesday’s heavy downpour in Ibadan and across the state.

He as well directed the committee on environment to take up the matter, investigate it and come back with report for further deliberations.

