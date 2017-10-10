The Sun News
Oyo Assembly decries incessant attack of armed robbers on students

Oyo Assembly decries incessant attack of armed robbers on students

10th October 2017
From: Taiwo Oluwadare, Ibadan
The Oyo State House of Assembly during Tuesday’s plenary condemned the incessant armed robbery attack on students of Pade School of Science in Akinyele local government area of the state.
This motion was moved by Hon. Joshua Oyebamiji from Akinyele 11 state constituency during a matter of urgent public importance.
According to Oyebamiji, in the midnight of Wednesday, October 4, 2017 at about 1am, armed robbers that are numbered between 8 and 12 and who are armed with guns, cutlasses, knives, iron and wooden rods, for the umpteenth time invaded the school.
He said: “they tied the night-guards and lock them up in a room and attacked the female hostels and staff quarters. They carted away valuable items like laptops, handsets, I pads, cash and among other things. Many of the students were wounded and had to be taken to the nearest hospital for treatments”, he stated.
Hon. Oyebamiji therefore observed that the school is not properly fenced while the surroundings are very bushy and unkempt which can be a hideout for the miscreants.
Deliberating on the floor of the house, Hon. Fatai Adesina from Ibadan South East state constituency said now that the armed bandits have attacked students of Pade, nobody knows which school is the next to be visited by the men of the underworld. He therefore called for the urgent intervention of Operation Burst and other security operatives in the state to rise and ameliorate the the robbery attack.
Also, Hon. Gbenga Oyekola from Atiba State Constituency called the security operatives to rise to the occasion while he also tasked stakeholders on need to unravel the situation and come up with relevant solutions.
The Speaker of the house, Rt. Hon. Michael Adeyemo therefore directed both house committee on education and security to deliberate on the matter with relevant stakeholders and report back to the house.
