Oyo approves another 48 Obas

Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan

Oyo State Government has approved beaded crowns and coronets for 48 obas across the state, saying the decision was taken after due consultation in a meeting with members of the Council of Obas and Chiefs.

The government said the approval was in line with the exercise of powers conferred on the governor, by Section 28(1) of the Chiefs Law Cap 28, Vol. 1 Laws of Oyo State of Nigeria, and by virtue of all other powers enabling in that behalf. It said the approval has been gazetted with the state Notice No. 20-67 of Oyo state of Nigeria, Gazette No. 3, Vol. 43, published March 29, 2018, and endorsed under the governor’s command, by the Secretary to the State Government, Olalekan Alli.

Commissioner for Information, Culture and Tourism, Toye Arulogun, who said this, on Wednesday, in Ibadan, said 26 obas will wear beaded crowns based on the approval, while the remaining 22 will be coronet-wearing obas.

He said over 100 applications were received for beaded crowns from all the geo-political zones of the state.

Arulogun disclosed that the consultative meeting with the Oyo State Council of Obas and Chiefs was attended by 23 obas and chiefs, led by the Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi, saying three of the obas could not attend due to old age, while the other three did not attend for different reasons.

The government’s spokesman said after a thorough and fruitful deliberation, the meeting unanimously stepped down the approval for six and promised that further approvals will be issued in due course.

He said the elevation of the baales’ stepped down would go for further consultations, noting that what the Chiefs Law requires is consultation of the council and not approval.

The installation of 21 obas in Ibadan is already a subject of litigation as a state High Court has declared as illegal, unconstitutional, null and void, the Justice Akintunde Boade-led Judicial Commission of Inquiry, which reviewed the 1959 Olubadan Chieftaincy Declaration, in a case filed by the Osi Olubadan and a former governor of the state, Senator Rashidi Ladoja, who opposed the review, against the government and others.

The appeal filed by the government and others against the judgment is still pending before the Court of Appeal. Also, the case instituted by the Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Saliu Adetunji, is pending before the High Court.

Arulogun said beaded crowns were approved for the Alajaawa of Ajaawa in Ogo-Oluwa Local Government (LG) area of the state, the Aale of Oke’Lerin in Ogbomoso North LG, the Onijabata of Jabata in Surulere LG, the Onigbeti of Igbeti in Olorunsogo LG, the Ajoriiwin of Irawo in Atisbo LG, the Asawo of Ayete in Ibarapa North LG, the Obalufon of Sepeteri in Saki East LG and the trio of the Oluigbo of Igbojaye, the Olokaka of Okaka and the Eleyinpo of Ipapo, in Itesiwaju LG.

Others are the Oloje of Oje-Owode in Saki East LG, the Otun Olubadan of Ibadanland in Ibadan South East LG, the Balogun of Ibadanland in Ibadan North East LG, the Osi Olubadan of Ibadanland in Ibadan South West LG, the Otun Balogun of Ibadanland in Ona-Ara LG, the Osi Balogun of Ibadanland in Ibadan North LG, the Ashipa Olubadan of Ibadanland in Ibadan North West and the Ashipa Balogun of Ibadanland in Akinyele Local Government, among others.

of Ibadanland in Oluyole LG, the Ekerin Balogun of Ibadanland in Ido LG, the Ekarun Balogun of Ibadanland in Egbeda LG, the Ekarun Olubadan of Ibadanlan in Lagelu LG, the Elempe of Tapa in Ibarapa North and the trio of Oniware of Iware, Oni Fiditi of Fiditi and the Onimini of Imini from Afijio LG.

Arulogun stressed that the approved Coronet wearing Obas include Onijaiye of Ijaiye, Oniroko of Iroko and Onikereku of Ikereku in Akinyele LG, Ololodo of Olodo, Elerunmu of Erunmu and Elegbeda of Egbeda in Egbeda LG, Onido from Ido, Alakufo of Akufo, Oloke of Okelade-Okin, the Olomi of Omi-Adio and Alawotan of Awotan in Ido LG, Olofa-Igbo of Ofa Igbo, Onilagun of Lagun, Onilalupon of Lalupon, Onilegbon of Ile-Igbon, Ologburo of Ogburo and Elejioku of Ejioku, all in Lagelu LG.

Others are Alaba of Aba-Nla, Onidiayunre of Idi-Ayunre and Onilatunde of Olatunde in Oluyole LG, Alakaran of Akanran and Alajia of Ajia in Ona-Ara LG