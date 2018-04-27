The Sun News
Latest
27th April 2018 - Oyo approves another 48 Obas
27th April 2018 - Babangida Aliyu, other govs advised Jonathan on subsidy removal –Okonjo-Iweala
27th April 2018 - Senators call for Buhari’s impeachment
27th April 2018 - FG stops herdsmen’s movement in 5 states
27th April 2018 - Benue killings: Ignore agents of disunity, Buhari pleads
27th April 2018 - BREAKING: Korean leaders, Kim, Moon cross demarcation line
26th April 2018 - Soyinka to Nigerian youths: Vote out old politicians in 2019
26th April 2018 - To end corruption, Nigeria requires sacrifices from elites – Buhari
26th April 2018 - Court finds Bill Cosby guilty in sexual assault trial
26th April 2018 - N9.8m Fraud: Court strikes out case against businessman
Home / Cover / National / Oyo approves another 48 Obas

Oyo approves another 48 Obas

— 27th April 2018

Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan

Oyo State Government has approved beaded crowns and coronets for 48 obas across the state, saying the decision was taken after due consultation in a meeting with members of the Council of Obas and Chiefs.

The government said the approval was in line with the exercise of powers conferred on the governor, by Section 28(1) of the Chiefs Law Cap 28, Vol. 1 Laws of Oyo State of Nigeria, and by virtue of all other powers enabling in that behalf. It said the approval has been gazetted with the state Notice No. 20-67 of Oyo state of Nigeria, Gazette No. 3, Vol. 43, published March 29, 2018, and endorsed under the governor’s command, by the Secretary to the State Government, Olalekan Alli.

Commissioner for Information, Culture and Tourism, Toye Arulogun,  who said this, on Wednesday, in Ibadan, said 26 obas will wear beaded crowns based on the approval, while the remaining 22 will be coronet-wearing obas.

He said over 100 applications were received for beaded crowns from all the geo-political zones of the state.

Arulogun disclosed that the consultative meeting with the Oyo State Council of Obas and Chiefs was attended by 23 obas and chiefs, led by the Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi, saying three of the obas could not attend due to old age, while the other three did not attend for different reasons.

The government’s spokesman said after a thorough and fruitful deliberation, the meeting unanimously stepped down the approval for six and promised that further approvals will be issued in due course.

He said the elevation of the baales’ stepped down would go for further consultations, noting that what the Chiefs Law requires is consultation of the council and not approval. 

The installation  of 21 obas in Ibadan is already a subject of litigation as a state High Court has declared as illegal, unconstitutional, null and void, the Justice Akintunde Boade-led Judicial Commission of Inquiry, which reviewed the 1959 Olubadan Chieftaincy Declaration, in a case filed by the Osi Olubadan and a former governor of the state, Senator Rashidi Ladoja, who opposed the review, against the government and others.

The appeal filed by the government and others against the judgment is still pending before the Court of Appeal. Also, the case instituted by the Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Saliu Adetunji, is pending before the High Court.

Arulogun said beaded crowns were approved for the Alajaawa of Ajaawa in Ogo-Oluwa Local Government (LG) area of the state, the Aale of Oke’Lerin in Ogbomoso North LG, the Onijabata of Jabata in Surulere LG, the Onigbeti of Igbeti in Olorunsogo LG, the Ajoriiwin of Irawo in Atisbo LG, the Asawo of Ayete in Ibarapa North LG, the Obalufon of Sepeteri in Saki East LG and the trio of the Oluigbo of Igbojaye, the Olokaka of Okaka and the Eleyinpo of Ipapo, in Itesiwaju LG.

Others are the Oloje of Oje-Owode in Saki East LG, the Otun Olubadan of Ibadanland in Ibadan South East LG, the Balogun of Ibadanland in Ibadan North East LG, the Osi Olubadan of Ibadanland in Ibadan South West LG, the Otun Balogun of Ibadanland in Ona-Ara LG, the Osi Balogun of Ibadanland in Ibadan North LG, the Ashipa Olubadan of Ibadanland in Ibadan North West and the Ashipa Balogun of Ibadanland in Akinyele Local Government, among others.

of Ibadanland in Oluyole LG, the Ekerin Balogun of Ibadanland in Ido LG, the Ekarun Balogun of Ibadanland in Egbeda LG, the Ekarun Olubadan of Ibadanlan in Lagelu LG, the Elempe of Tapa in Ibarapa North and the trio of Oniware of Iware, Oni Fiditi of Fiditi and the Onimini of Imini from Afijio LG.

Arulogun stressed that the approved Coronet wearing Obas include Onijaiye of Ijaiye, Oniroko of Iroko and Onikereku of Ikereku in Akinyele LG, Ololodo of Olodo, Elerunmu of Erunmu and Elegbeda of Egbeda in Egbeda LG, Onido from Ido, Alakufo of Akufo, Oloke of Okelade-Okin, the Olomi of Omi-Adio and Alawotan of Awotan in Ido LG, Olofa-Igbo of Ofa Igbo, Onilagun of Lagun, Onilalupon of Lalupon, Onilegbon of Ile-Igbon, Ologburo of Ogburo and Elejioku of Ejioku, all in Lagelu LG.

Others are Alaba of Aba-Nla, Onidiayunre of Idi-Ayunre and Onilatunde of Olatunde in Oluyole LG, Alakaran of Akanran and Alajia of Ajia in Ona-Ara LG

Share

About author

Rapheal

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Oyo approves another 48 Obas

— 27th April 2018

Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan Oyo State Government has approved beaded crowns and coronets for 48 obas across the state, saying the decision was taken after due consultation in a meeting with members of the Council of Obas and Chiefs. The government said the approval was in line with the exercise of powers conferred on the governor,…

  • OKONJO DUKE BOOK

    Babangida Aliyu, other govs advised Jonathan on subsidy removal –Okonjo-Iweala

    — 27th April 2018

    By Chinelo Obogo;  Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Washington DC Former Coordinating minister of the Economy and Finance, Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, has revealed how a former governor of Niger State, Babangida Aliyu and his counterparts ‘badly’ advised former President Goodluck Jonathan to announce the withdrawal of fuel subsidy on January 1, 2012. The announcement caused bloody protests across the…

  • Senate

    Senators call for Buhari’s impeachment

    — 27th April 2018

    • Reps suspend debate on president’s approval Fred Itua and Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja Senators were eager to commence impeachment proceedings, yesterday, but for the intervention of  Senate President, Bukola Saraki. The senators wanted the chamber to begin the process of the president’s impeachment immediately but, reason prevailed. They accused President Muhammadu Buhari of alleged violation…

  • FG

    FG stops herdsmen’s movement in 5 states

    — 27th April 2018

    • NEC instructs Benue, Taraba, Adamawa, Kaduna, Plateau to provide land for ranches Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja The National Economic Council (NEC) presided over by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, yesterday,  agreed to stop movement of herdsmen starting with Benue, Taraba, Adamawa, Kaduna and Plateau. Ebonyi State Governor, Dave Umahi who disclosed this to State House Correspondents…

  • Benue

    Benue killings: Ignore agents of disunity, Buhari pleads

    — 27th April 2018

    …Fayose flays president over insecurity Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja; Wole Balogun, Ado Ekiti;Remi Adefulu Following renewed killings in Benue State by suspected herders, President Muhammadu Buhari has appealed to the people of the state not to fall into the evil design of enemies of peace and unity in the country. He accused unnamed agents of darkness…

Archive

April 2018
S M T W T F S
« Mar    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
2930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share