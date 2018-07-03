Oyo APC splinter group, Unity Forum, joins ADC

A splinter group of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Oyo State, Unity Forum, has finally resolved to join the African Democratic Congress (ADC).

A leader of the group, Mr Wasiu Olatunbosun, disclosed this to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in a telephone interview in Ibadan, yesterday.

The Unity Forum has no fewer than nine of the 14 House of Representatives member from the state, two of the three senators and some members of the House of Assembly, including the Deputy Speaker.