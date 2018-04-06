The Sun News
Latest
6th April 2018 - Oyo: Ajimobi celebrates wife at 59
6th April 2018 - Pregnant women protest alleged N25,000 medical bill in Ondo
6th April 2018 - Dambazau tasks fire service on professionalism, prevention
6th April 2018 - Marital war
6th April 2018 - In Ondo, Akeredolu showers mercy on govt land encroachers
6th April 2018 - Nantes fail to meet Porto’s N7B asking price for Awaziem
6th April 2018 - Prestige Friendly: Super Falcons primed for good outing against France
6th April 2018 - Fashola wants Nigeria to bid for 2026 World Cup
6th April 2018 - CAFCC: Enyimba settles down in South Africa, hails Pinnick
6th April 2018 - Senators query N800m security vote for NIWA
Home / National / Oyo: Ajimobi celebrates wife at 59
Ajimobi

Oyo: Ajimobi celebrates wife at 59

— 6th April 2018

• Gov cannot be blackmailed –APC chieftain

Oluseye Ojo; Taiwo Oluwadare, Ibadan

Oyo State Governor, Abiola Ajimobi, has described his wife, Florence, as paragon of virtue, who gives generously to the needy and a woman always solidly behind him to succeed in all his endeavours in life.

The governor stated this yesterday at the commissioning of a multi-million naira information technology building donated by the First Lady to The Polytechnic Ibadan, her alma mater, to commemorate her 59th birthday.

Ajimobi said the greatest form of godliness is service to humanity.

“She is always behind me and teaches me how to give. I have known my wife for over 38 years and I can say she is a quintessential achiever. My wife is an inspirational mother and wife. She does not look 59, but behaves like an 89-year-old woman who is caring.

“Just as Bishop Taiwo Adelakun said, my wife is going to end well. I met her when she was 21 years of age, then I knew little about her, but now, I can say I know everything about her. And as she gets older; she gets better and always moves closer to God and accommodates people; and I know surely, she will end well,” he said.

Governor Ajimobi added that through the commissioned project, his wife has contributed to advancement of technology, noting that technology is the heart of learning, which promotes economic development.

The celebrant, Mrs. Ajimobi, thanked her husband for his support. She said she had in the past donated three ICT centres to higher institutions and urged the students to make good use of the facility and equipment. She promised to continue to give back to the society to engender development.

Mrs. Ajimobi prayed God to help her husband end well as it remains one year for him to finish his tenure as governor of the state.  She also prayed for a worthwhile successor.

Chairman of the Governing Council of the Polytechnic, Prof. Isaac Adeyemi, said within seven years of governing the state, Ajimobi has established more tertiary institutions than previous administrations in the state.

He appreciated the commitment of the celebrant,  for uplifting the institution and noted that 40 years after leaving the institution, she had continued to be in touch with the school and continue to be mindful of its infrastructure development.

Meanwhile, a former chairman of Oluyole Local Government Area in Oyo State, Kehinde Olaosebikan, has said  Ajimobi cannot be blackmailed into submitting to the antics of any aspirant or group regarding next year’s governorship election.

Olaosebikan, in a parley with newsmen in Ibadan yesterday, said political expediency, competence, popularity and winning will determine the zone that would produce the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state.

He said the expression of wish by Ajimobi for the party’s candidate to come from a particular zone does not guarantee that the APC candidate must come from that zone and neither should it be taken as a licence for blackmail.

He said the governor’s wish that the governorship candidate comes from Oke Ogun was predicated on the fact that Oke Ogun has many competent and popular people who can navigate the political waters of Oyo state successfully and win majority support from all the other zones.

“It is true that Ajimobi expressed his wish for the candidate of the party to come from Oke Ogun, which is based on his conviction that Oke Ogun has capable, popular and competent people that could navigate the political waters of Oyo state successfully and win majority votes from other zones. He never meant limiting the contest to Oke Ogun zone alone.”

Share

About author

Rapheal

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Ajimobi

Oyo: Ajimobi celebrates wife at 59

— 6th April 2018

• Gov cannot be blackmailed –APC chieftain Oluseye Ojo; Taiwo Oluwadare, Ibadan Oyo State Governor, Abiola Ajimobi, has described his wife, Florence, as paragon of virtue, who gives generously to the needy and a woman always solidly behind him to succeed in all his endeavours in life. The governor stated this yesterday at the commissioning…

  • Pregnant

    Pregnant women protest alleged N25,000 medical bill in Ondo

    — 6th April 2018

    • Govt denies hiking childbirth fees Bamigbola Gbolagunte Akure Pregnant women in Akure, the Ondo State capital, yesterday protested what they described as outrageous medical bill at the state Specialist Hospital, Akure. The protesters complained that the hospital and other government-owned hospitals now charge N25,000 for delivery, while Caesarian Session goes for N50,000 in the…

  • Dambazau

    Dambazau tasks fire service on professionalism, prevention

    — 6th April 2018

    • Commissions 13 new fire engine trucks Moshood Adebayo Minister of Interior, Lt. General Abdulrahaman Bello Dambazau (retd), has tasked the authorities of the Federal Fire Service (FFS)  on professionalism and fire hazard prevention, promising that the Federal Government will always support them with necessary fire-fighting equipment and machines. Dambazau, who described the FFS as…

  • NIWA

    Senators query N800m security vote for NIWA

    — 6th April 2018

    Fred Itua, Abuja Senators, yesterday, queried the sum of N800 million budgeted for the purchase of security equipment by the Nigeria Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA). The lawmakers’ position was handed down to NIWA Acting Managing Director, Danladi Ibrahim, when he appeared before the Senate Committee on Marine Transport to defend the agency’s 2018 budget. The…

  • Bank

    Why we failed NSE’s March 31 deadline –FBN, Union Bank, others

    — 6th April 2018

    Chinwendu Obienyi First Bank Nigeria Holdings, Union Bank and Diamond Bank are among the 10 companies that could not meet the March 31 deadline given by the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) for filing of audited financial reports. In statements posted on the exchange’s website, the companies notified the public of the delay and made their…

Archive

April 2018
S M T W T F S
« Mar    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
2930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share