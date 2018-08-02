– The Sun News
Latest
2nd August 2018 - Oyo 2019: PDP woos Alao-Akala
2nd August 2018 - Why I defected to PDP – Ex-envoy, Ibeto
2nd August 2018 - Nigeria, country in crisis –Secondus
2nd August 2018 - Nigeria: A fractured nation (2)
2nd August 2018 - Women Affairs Minister declare for Taraba guber race
2nd August 2018 - Boko Haram: Canada spends $75m on humanitarian response in North East
2nd August 2018 - Between physics of power and chemistry of politics
2nd August 2018 - Futile witch-hunt
2nd August 2018 - PSG tempts Kante with £350,000 weekly deal
2nd August 2018 - Aston Villa keen on Abraham
Home / Elections / National / Oyo 2019: PDP woos Alao-Akala
ALAO-AKALA

Oyo 2019: PDP woos Alao-Akala

— 2nd August 2018

…Ladoja meets Obasanjo over planned defection to ADC

Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Oyo State chapter, has urged a former governor of the state, Adebayo Alao-Akala, to return to PDP.

The move to bring Alao-Akala back to PDP from the All Progressives Congress (APC), coincided with a crucial meeting held by another former governor of the state, Senator Rashidi Ladoja, with former president Olusegun Obasanjo in Abeokuta, Ogun State on Wednesday over his proposed defection from PDP to African Democratic Alliance (ADC), this week.

Ladoja was said to have been accompanied to the meeting by 16 out of the 32 members of Oyo State House of Assembly, including Busari Adebisi of the APC Unity Forum, Sarafadeen Alli and some other gladiators.

READ ALSO: Why I defected to PDP – Ex-envoy, Ibeto

The meeting was said to have set up a nine-member caretaker committee that would conduct ward, local government and state congresses for ADC in the state.

Femi Majekodunmi was appointed chairman of the committee while Dele Ajadi  was appointed secretary of the committee, which is expected to be inaugurated today.

When Ladoja served as a governor between 2003 and 2007, Alao-Akala was his deputy on the platform of PDP and the same Alao-Akala became governor on PDP platform in 2007 and administered the state till 2011.

Ladoja left PDP for Accord in 2010 and contested the governorship polls in the state in 2011 and 2015 on the platform of Accord but lost on the two occasions. He left Accord for PDP in 2017 and he has been in a battle for the soul of PDP with Makinde since November 2017 when a parallel congress was held in the state. The fallout of the battle, according to sources has made Ladoja to conclude arrangements to move to ADC.

READ ALSO: Nigeria: A fractured nation (2)

Makinde, who left PDP for Social Democratic Party (SDP) in 2014 on which platform he contested 2015 governorship poll, also returned to PDP in 2017. As gathered, he seems to be the favoured aspirant to get the governorship ticket of PDP in 2019.

Efforts by the national working committee of PDP to harmonise the parties between the camps of Ladoja and Makinde failed as Ladoja’s loyalist, who was a state secretary of the party, Wasii Emiola, was replaced with Makinde’s loyalist, Wasiu Adeleke. The action, as gathered, didn’t go down well with Ladoja.

But, in the early hours of Wednesday, Makinde visited Alao-Akala and held a nocturnal meeting with him in order to bring him back to PDP. The visit was confirmed by Head, New Media and Public Affairs, Akala Campaign Organisation, Jeremiah Akande, in a statement he issued in Ibadan on Wednesday.

“Today, Otunba Alao-Akala received in audience two chieftains of PDP in the person of Seyi Makinde and Bisi Olopeniyan at his Awosika residence in Ibadan.

“The main crux of the visit was to intimate Alao-Akala of the leadership vacuum that has existed within the rank of the PDP in Oyo State with the exit of Ladoja from the party and to once again invite Alao-Akala to come and lead the party with his wealth of experience.

“The duo also brought good tidings from the national leadership of the POP and expressed the readiness of the National Working Committee of the PDP to work with Alao-Akala.”

 

 

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Segun Adio

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

ALAO-AKALA

Oyo 2019: PDP woos Alao-Akala

— 2nd August 2018

…Ladoja meets Obasanjo over planned defection to ADC Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Oyo State chapter, has urged a former governor of the state, Adebayo Alao-Akala, to return to PDP. The move to bring Alao-Akala back to PDP from the All Progressives Congress (APC), coincided with a crucial meeting held by another…

  • IBETO

    Why I defected to PDP – Ex-envoy, Ibeto

    — 2nd August 2018

    A former Nigeria’s Ambassador to South Africa, Alhaji Ahmed Ibeto, has said his decision to return to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) was to enable him actualise his vision to transform Niger State and add value to it’s growth and development. Ibeto, who was a deputy governor during former governor Muazu Babangida Aliyu-led PDP administration…

  • SECONDUS

    Nigeria, country in crisis –Secondus

    — 2nd August 2018

    Rose Ejembi, Makurdi National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Prince Uche Secondus, has described Nigeria as a country in crisis and called on  the whole world to rise against the impunity going on in Benue State. Secondus, who led some national officials of PDP, Governors of Bayelsa, Gombe and Taraba, as well as…

  • WOMEN AFFAIRS

    Women Affairs Minister declare for Taraba guber race

    — 2nd August 2018

    Chinelo Obogo President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the request of the Minister of Women Affairs, Aisha Alhassan, to contest for the governorship of Taraba State in the 2019 general elections. In a letter addressed to the minister and dated July 27, President Buhari acknowledged receipt of Alhassan’s letter which she had earlier written, notifying him…

  • BOKO HARAM

    Boko Haram: Canada spends $75m on humanitarian response in North East

    — 2nd August 2018

    Timothy Olanrewaju, Maiduguri Acting Canadian Ambassador to Nigeria, Emilie Milroy, has said that her country has contributed $75 million to humanitarian responses in the North Eastern states of the federation, troubled by Boko Haram insurgency. Milroy, disclosed this during a visit to Borno State governor, Kashim Shettima to flag off  $5 million Vesico Vigina Fistula…

Archive

August 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jul    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share