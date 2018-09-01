Oyo 2019: Impressive turnout as Alli begins consultation tour in Ibadan

Joseph Osom

There was an impressive turnout as the consultation train of the All Progressives Congress (APC) gubernatorial aspirant, Mr. Lekan Alli, stormed Ibadan North and North-West LGAs, on Thursday.

A good number of the party faithful and members of the community came out to grant audience to the Secretary to the State Government, who recently declared his intention to run for the Agodi office.

The massive turnout was an indication of the people’s readiness to participate in the upcoming electoral process, while it also sent out a message about Mr. Alli’s unsuspecting acceptance across and beyond party lines.

The aspirant took to his social media handles to express appreciation for the turnout he received from the people of Ibadan Northwest.

He wrote: “Today, replenished and reinvigorated the true meaning, and a new dimension of solidarity and togetherness! Our fathers, mothers, the youth, and an impressive handful of our party faithful in Ibadan North and North-West, trooped out to show full solidarity towards the message of continuity and progress for our dear pace-setter state.