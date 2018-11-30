Taiwo Oluwadare, Ibadan

The gubernatorial candidate of Abundant Nigeria Renewal Party (ANRP), Oyo State Chapter, in the forthcoming 2019 general election, Olalekan Ayorinde, has received massive support from the Association of Tradesmen & Artisans, Oyo State Chapter, under the leadership of Alhaji Hamzat Kolawole Yisau and all party members across all the local government in the state.

In his remark, Mr. Abiodun Lawal, one of the leaders of the association, congratulated Ayorinde for commanding the presence of almost all the associations’ leaderships and members.

He also saluted his sensitivity to aligning with the artisans and tradesmen saying, “we are fascinated by your blueprints and plans for Oyo state, and the gender inclusiveness of your government. Hence, we pledge our full support.

Meanwhile, Ayorinde enjoined everyone to desist from vote selling as this may lead to wrong choice of candidate during the forthcoming election.

He, however, promised to provide fund for tradesmen and artisans to ensure their businesses thrive and to organize regular meetings with their organisation executives to know how to better improve on them.

His words, “Though our party is new, artisans and tradesmen are the bedrock and backbone of the party.

“My government has great passion and concern for the betterment of tradesmen and artisans.

“Most politicians believed, the problem of Artisans and tradesmen is money and I enjoin you never to be carried away with that because even the current traders money is politically inclined.

“We all have the power of choice in 2019 and I don’t want fear to affect our glorious future.

“The power to deliver ourselves from poverty in our dear Oyo state lies with us, and our vote is our power . Let’s make a statement in 2019 through our votes.

“I am also concerned about the women and this is why I have a female deputy governor Alhaja Tinuke Adesope.

“Hence, our government is gender inclusive. Let the women see this as an opportunity, now that we have a deputy governor that can represent your interest.

“We have no Godfather, this is your party. You all have a voice in our government”, he stated.