OYES: A legacy in human capital development— 5th September 2018
It is sad that the renovation of roads is considered a major achievement by our leaders, instead of human capital development that holds the key to moving us forward as a people and a nation
Wale Sokunbi
What is the greatest legacy an administration can leave in a state? Beyond the building of new roads, bridges and other physical infrastructure, there are other seemingly intangible social and human investments that have great impact on the lives of citizens and the capacity to transform the society. An example of such social investment programmes is the Osun State Youth Empowerment Scheme (OYES), under which thousands of youths in the state are trained and empowered to handle the challenges of life for their own self-development and for the benefit of the state.
READ ALSO: Osun recruits 20,000 youths for OYES scheme
Even in these dying days of the outgoing administration in the state, the government is not relenting on its novel social empowerment scheme as another set of 20,000 youths were recently engaged in the scheme and are at the moment in camp for their initial leadership training. The youths, who are between the ages of 18 and 35, will be in the camp for ten days receiving lectures on leadership; social, cultural and economic studies; attitudinal studies and physical training, to ensure their holistic development. As the OYES Commandant, Col. Enibukun Oyewole (rtd.) put it, the youths will be taught how to get jobs easily and how to be enterprising, economically independent, hardworking and virtuous, before they are deployed to local governments for service to their communities. A total of 42,000 youths were said to have participated in the scheme so far.
Many other bodies have recognised the value in this empowerment scheme as seen in the World Bank/Federal Government’s Youth Employment and Social Support Operation (YESSO) and N-Power Programme. The ten thousand naira paid monthly to each of the participants for the two-year duration of the scheme has gone a long way in helping the participants as many of them saved it to establish economic ventures from which they are earning a living today.
OYES was launched in the early days of the Governor Rauf Aregbesola administration to check the high rate of youth unemployment in the state. The age bracket of the scheme is within the international definition of a youth (18-35). Youths from 23 of the country’s 36 states have participated in the scheme, which is not restricted to the youths of Osun State alone. The OYES success story has also been replicated in different forms at the national level through different social security investment programmes.
The programme is also believed to have boosted security in the states as many of the youths that would have been otherwise idle and used by unscrupulous persons for devious purposes in the state were productively engaged in the scheme. Activities of the cadets include artisanal works, Information Communication Technology (ICT) and agricultural value chain, which saw some of them travelling to Ghana, Spain, Pakistan and India and Germany. The training is also believed to have ended the era of frequent youth protests and brigandage in the state. The participants are also taught how to manage their money well, thereby laying a sound foundation for their economic future.
READ ALSO: Nigeria, China to sign $328m ICT agreement – Presidency
The OYES scheme has many success stories of cadets who have gone on to become economically independent. The stipends paid to them also helps to move the economy of the state forward, as the 200 million or so it pays to the participants monthly is spent on consumables within the state, thereby making small local businesses in the state to thrive, leading to a situation where the state was recognised as having the lowest poverty rate in the country and the third lowest unemployment rate, according to figures from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS). The unemployment rate in the state reportedly dropped from 25 percent in 2014, to 12 percent in 2010, and 3 percent in 2018. Other gains of the scheme include the cleaner environment as some of the participants were involved in the clearing of roads and drainages.
Also among the success stories of the scheme are those of many of the participants who have gone on to establish their own businesses and are now leading successful lives. Also very important is the way the scheme impacts on the character of the participants. It teaches the youths the importance of community service. Life is all about service and it is important that youths are taught to be less self-interested, but committed to serving their communities and nation in whatever way they can. Many of the great leaders of the world were involved in community service and activities at the early stages of their lives. These helped to sharpen their interest in public service and leadership. Some of them, like the former
President of America, Barack Obama, rose to become very important personalities. Some actually became Presidents and other national leaders. The cadets are also taught the benefits of hard work and focus, which are becoming rare among today’s youths.
One lesson from the OYES scheme is that development is not only about the building of roads and bridges, which will eventually become dilapidated and have to be rebuilt. It is also about building character and inculcating in young persons a sense of responsibility and service to the community and the nation, which will last them throughout their lifetimes and eventually lead to the transformation of the society.
It is only when the right ethos and virtues are inculcated in our young persons that Nigeria can expect the youths of today to rise up to the challenges of tomorrow, contribute their quota to the development of the country and play the role of expected of them in taking the country to greater heights so that the future generations of Nigerians can have a brighter future.
It is sad that as Nigerians, we are still battling with the ordinary basic things of life such as the provision of food, potable water, roads and shelter. It is our inability to master the provision of these basic necessities that has made the building of roads a major achievement of our governments. After almost 58 years of our existence as a country, it is sad that the renovation of roads is considered a major achievement by our leaders, instead of human capital development that holds the key to moving us forward as a people and a nation.
In this regard, the good example of the Osun State government in trying to develop human capacity, especially of the youths is a good legacy that is worthy of emulation by other states in the country. It is also a legacy that should be sustained by succeeding administrations in the state.
READ ALSO: Osun state govt. confirms appointment of 1,146 LG workers
About author
Writer and editor.
Related Articles
-
-
I’ll focus on Agriculture, human capital devt. – guber aspirant3rd September 2018
-
I remain candidate to beat – Adeoti30th August 2018
-
Why I want to succeed Aregbesola – Fabiyi30th August 2018
Latest
Lawyers debunk corruption allegations against Senator Akpabio— 5th September 2018
Some human rights lawyers have said there was no truth in the allegation that former Senate Minority Leader, representing Akwa Ibom North West, Godswill Akpabio, defected to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to avoid being prosecuted by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) as there is no prevailing case against the lawmaker. READ ALSO: It’s…
-
How Azikiwe, Ekwueme were denied presidency – Bafarawa— 5th September 2018
Obinna Odogwu, Abakaliki Former governor of Sokoto State, Alhaji Attahiru Bafarawa, has revealed how some northern political cabals truncated the chances of the Igbo to be Nigerian president; through Dr. Nnamdi Azikiwe and Dr. Alex Ekwueme, respectively. READ ALSO: Buhari assures Ekwueme’s family on refund of £200,000 medical bill He regretted that against the interest of the…
-
PDP NWC wades into Kano crisis, expands exco— 5th September 2018
After an emergency meeting over the crisis, in Abuja, yesterday, the NWC resolved to expand the Kano PDP caretaker committee Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja The National Working Committee (NWC) of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has waded into the crisis rocking the Kano chapter of the party, after it dissolved the State Working Working (SWC) earlier in…
-
Why I moved for Obasanjo’s impeachment – Gwadabe— 5th September 2018
Gwadabe alleged the former president flouted the 1999 Constitution, especially in the area of budget implementation. Iheanacho Nwosu, Abuja Former Senate committee chairman on Women Affairs, Khairat Gwadabe has opened up on why she joined others to push for the removal of former President Olusegun Obasanjo. Senator Gwadabe alleged the former president flouted the 1999 Constitution,…
-
UNIBEN alumni hold annual award Saturday— 5th September 2018
The alumni association also urged the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to add weekends in its schedule of Continuous Voters’ Registration Chukwudi Nweje Lagos Chapter of the University of Benin (UNIBEN) Alumni Association will hold its annual Award of Excellence with the theme: ‘The Nigeria of today: Looking inwards,’ will hold on Saturday, September 8, at…
-
Entertainment
Our goal to promote ankara, adire fabric in UK – Eribo-Ani— 4th September 2018
Christy Anyanwu Irene Eribo-Ani, who was crowned ‘Ebony Queen 1 of UK’ in 2016, recently became the brand ambassador for Ankara Meets Adire Festival (AMAF), an event taking place September 2 in London. She is a multiple award winner in skills empowerment and the CEO of Irensmart Limited and Irensmartconcept Charity. Eribo-Ani’s creativity and flair…
South-West Report
INCREDIBLE: 10 years of uninterrupted blackout— 30th August 2018
“This same senatorial district subjected to many years of uninterrupted darkness is the home of the Omotoso Nigeria Integrated Power Plant that is supposed to generate 530 mega watts. Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure These are hard and harsh times for residents in the six local governments that make up Ondo South Senatorial District. This is because…
-
Abuja Metro
Behold, Abuja’s new prostitution ring— 29th August 2018
The FCT has become the Nigerian “Italy” as some highly-connected ladies lure poverty-stricken girls from remote villages and towns for prostitution Charity Nwakaudu, Abuja The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) has become the Nigerian “Italy” as some highly-connected ladies now lure beautifully-endowed but poverty-stricken innocent girls from remote villages and towns for prostitution in the name…
Oriental News
KING OF CROPS: New Yam Festival lights up Igboland— 22nd August 2018
Yam is revered as the king of crops in Igboland. Usually planted between December and January, harvesting starts from August in some communities and lasts till December. Geoffrey Anyanwu, Awka, David Onwuchekwa, Nnewi and Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri Ndigbo are once again in festive mood with the advent of another season of new yam festival. In…
-
Features
Python Dance 3: Anxiety in South East— 2nd September 2018
The IPOB did not hide its feelings on the plan for another Python Dance in the Southeast as the group has already declared a total strike on September 14 ■ As Ndigbo reject new military exercise ■ Fear stems from previous operations, closeness to 2019 elections ■ Army gives reasons, says no going back on…
Literary Review
Alien herdsmen and the rest of us— 4th September 2018
Voices in a Choir, Bukar Usman,, Kalmidas Comminications, Kaduna, pp. 351 Henry Akubuiro Long live the book: this isn’t your everyday trite. Kings and queens are used to wishes of longevity, but it’s actually the book that deserves to live the longest. Throwaways books aren’t included, however. Only good books should live long, for on the…
-
Lifeline
Group tutors Nnokwa youths on education, new skills— 3rd September 2018
The scheme was open to all youths from Nnokwa town and beyond, targeted at enriching their knowledge and equipping them to overcome the challenges of life. Job Osazuwa Eminent indigenes of Idemili South Local Government Area of Anambra State, on the platform of the Nnokwa Progress Union (NPU), Lagos branch, recently exposed youths, teenagers and…
Education Review
I never thought I’ll emerge UTME highest scorer – Israel Zakari— 28th August 2018
Israel’s mother, Mrs Jummai Zakari, a widow who works in a bank in Lagos, said she became a single mother 14 years ago Timothy Olanrewaju, Maiduguri Master Israel Zakari, the lad that scored the highest mark in the 2018 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) said he never thought he could achieve the feat. “I read…
-
TSWeekend
How Elizabeth Adoga became The Face of Prestige Nigeria— 31st August 2018
Pretty Elizabeth Adoga has emerged winner of this year’s edition of The Face of Prestige Nigeria held at Rockview Hotel, Apapa, Lagos on Saturday, August 25. Adoga clinched the coveted crown after a keen contest having trounced 10 other contestants. Speaking on her victory, she said: “I am excited I won. I knew I was…
Opinion
OYES: A legacy in human capital development— 5th September 2018
It is sad that the renovation of roads is considered a major achievement by our leaders, instead of human capital development that holds the key to moving us forward as a people and a nation Wale Sokunbi What is the greatest legacy an administration can leave in a state? Beyond the building of new roads,…
Columnists
-
So much for national interest— 3rd September 2018
National interest depends on who drives it, what drives it or drives the driver… Tony Iwuoma Many things make me to weep for and over Nigeria. Many times. I weep because Nigerians find it difficult to comprehend a matter as simple as not having a nation. It gets too much on my rickety heart when…
-
In search of political mentors (7): Here comes the non-politician— 3rd September 2018
Ladies and Gentlemen, please rise and give it up for former Governor of Akwa Ibom state: His Excellency, Arc. (Obong) Victor Attah, FNIA. God bless Nigeria! Michael Bush [Continued from last Monday] Your cacophonous affirmative chorus confirms that you want the unveiling now. That should come presently. Let’s tee off with what golfers call an…
-
Primary hurdles in party primaries— 3rd September 2018
It is 166 days to the 2019 General Elections. Going by INEC’s schedule of activities… the next main item on the agenda is party primaries. Andy Ezeani Nigeria’s democracy is on the cusp again. Not that it has ever departed thence. Virtually every day of Nigeria’s democracy since 1999 has been a critical juncture. The…
-
Theresa May, Nigeria and Africa!— 3rd September 2018
What Africa needs to do is to develop her human resource and technical capacities to rise up to the new global business frontiers. Eric Osagie She stopped over last week. Decked in a colourful jacket and smart pair of trousers, Theresa May, the British Prime Minister, exuded the pomp and power of Great Britain, our…
-
2019 presidential contenders and pretenders— 3rd September 2018
Top on the list of the PDP contenders is former Vice President Atiku Abubakar. The man has been mobilising and seeking support across the country. Casmir Igbokwe The tempo of political activities has heightened. More political parties have joined the fray. More intrigues have come to play. More importantly, sundry presidential aspirants have emerged. It…
-
The Mum who broke her son’s virginity— 1st September 2018
Pity her, a mum and her only son, her last born, discussing a sex issue! A lady told me her pains the day she was teaching sex matters to her son. Osondu Anyalechi In 1948, my first year in school, our teacher asked us, how babies were born. I had no idea and nobody in…
-
Being A Dad: How to build strong father-son relationship— 1st September 2018
Get involved in father-son activities. Fathers and sons can have quality time by developing interests in same things. Kate Halim Father-son relationships can be complex. Fathers and sons with widely different interests can find it hard to relate to one another. Sometimes dads and sons feel competitive against one another. Their male tendencies to not…
-
What if she hands you condom before sex?— 1st September 2018
When a lady insists you use a condom and even goes ahead to provide one when you have none, she limits her chances of risking her life having abortions Amaka Nicholas You meet a girl, you ask her out and she agrees. On your first, second or even third date, there is kissing and necking. You…
-
Between Buhari’s supporters and other Nigerians— 1st September 2018
This is not an attempt to tar and feather all of the president’s men and supporters as dumb and extremists, which will be an unfair characterization. Clem Aguiyi In recent times I’ve met fellow countrymen, who are very disillusioned about our broken politics and political process to the extent that even if the ballot boxes and…
-
My son mistakes ‘defection’ for ‘defecation’— 1st September 2018
“Daddy, I am not talking of exam or INEC, jo.” It is then it occurred to me that my son and I are speaking different languages. “Ok, I now understand” Chika Abanobi “Daddy, I want to defect.’ That was the statement I heard from Junior before I interjected with the question: “to which of the…
Enquiries
EDITOR
Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email: [email protected]
Leave a reply