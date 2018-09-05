OYES: A legacy in human capital development

Many other bodies have recognised the value in this empowerment scheme as seen in the World Bank/Federal Government’s Youth Employment and Social Support Operation (YESSO) and N-Power Programme. The ten thousand naira paid monthly to each of the participants for the two-year duration of the scheme has gone a long way in helping the participants as many of them saved it to establish economic ventures from which they are earning a living today. OYES was launched in the early days of the Governor Rauf Aregbesola administration to check the high rate of youth unemployment in the state. The age bracket of the scheme is within the international definition of a youth (18-35). Youths from 23 of the country’s 36 states have participated in the scheme, which is not restricted to the youths of Osun State alone. The OYES success story has also been replicated in different forms at the national level through different social security investment programmes. The programme is also believed to have boosted security in the states as many of the youths that would have been otherwise idle and used by unscrupulous persons for devious purposes in the state were productively engaged in the scheme. Activities of the cadets include artisanal works, Information Communication Technology (ICT) and agricultural value chain, which saw some of them travelling to Ghana, Spain, Pakistan and India and Germany. The training is also believed to have ended the era of frequent youth protests and brigandage in the state. The participants are also taught how to manage their money well, thereby laying a sound foundation for their economic future. READ ALSO: Nigeria, China to sign $328m ICT agreement – Presidency

The OYES scheme has many success stories of cadets who have gone on to become economically independent. The stipends paid to them also helps to move the economy of the state forward, as the 200 million or so it pays to the participants monthly is spent on consumables within the state, thereby making small local businesses in the state to thrive, leading to a situation where the state was recognised as having the lowest poverty rate in the country and the third lowest unemployment rate, according to figures from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS). The unemployment rate in the state reportedly dropped from 25 percent in 2014, to 12 percent in 2010, and 3 percent in 2018. Other gains of the scheme include the cleaner environment as some of the participants were involved in the clearing of roads and drainages. Also among the success stories of the scheme are those of many of the participants who have gone on to establish their own businesses and are now leading successful lives. Also very important is the way the scheme impacts on the character of the participants. It teaches the youths the importance of community service. Life is all about service and it is important that youths are taught to be less self-interested, but committed to serving their communities and nation in whatever way they can. Many of the great leaders of the world were involved in community service and activities at the early stages of their lives. These helped to sharpen their interest in public service and leadership. Some of them, like the former