Oyegun never asked for tenure extension, says Uzor Kalu

— 8th April 2018

Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

Former Governor of Abia State and chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Dr. Orji Uzor Kalu, says that the national chairman of the ruling party, Chief John Oyegun, did not at any time ask for the extension of his tenure.

Kalu also says that President Muhammadu Buhari, who insisted that the party should hold congress at all levels, has no conflict with Oyegun but based his position on the party constitution.

The former governor, speaking with newsmen in Akure, the Ondo State capital, at the end of his peace and advocacy visit to the state, declared that the APC will continue to be guided by its constitution.

Kalu, who had during his two-day visit to the state visited the Deji of Akure, Oba Aladetoyinbo Aladelusi, and the Osemawe of Ondo kingdom, Oba Victor Kiladejo, said the support given to the current administration by the traditional institution was second to none.

“No one asked for tenure extension for Oyegun. Oyegun himself did not at any time ask for the elongation of his tenure as the APC national chairman. Our party is guided by constitution and members of the party have respect for the constitution,” the statesman said.

“President Buhari himself insisted that the constitution of the party must be followed to the letter in any matter affecting the party. So, the issue of tenure extension does not occur,” Kalu stated.

According to him, the leaders of the party will emerge through congress in all state chapters, while the convention of the party will produce leaders at the national level.

On the state of insecurity in the country, Kalu recalled that he had earlier said that the herdsmen attacking innocent Nigerians are not from the country, but from other neighbouring African countries, specifically Libya.

“I have said it over and over, and I am saying it again, that many of these herdsmen are not Nigerians. Many of them are from Libya. I said it last year that I saw their movement from Libya and other African countries, and today we have seen the result,” he stressed.

Kalu added that: “we need peace, love and unity in this country. We should preach the message of love and peace. We should learn from what happened in Rwanda. However, President Buhari has done well in the area of security and I can score him 90 percent.”

