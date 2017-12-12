The Sun News
Latest
12th December 2017 - Oyegun charges Secondus to make PDP responsible party
12th December 2017 - Arik Air resumes flights from Abuja to Calabar, Uyo
12th December 2017 - Pen Academy Gombe wins national info tech kids competition
12th December 2017 - Nigerians march for universal health coverage in Abuja
12th December 2017 - Kogi gov. lauds FG over Geregu Power Generation Plant
12th December 2017 - Oscar Pistorius is injured in prison brawl after clash with another inmate while queueing to use a phone
12th December 2017 - Trump drinks 12 Diet Cokes a day – Report
12th December 2017 - Mugabe flies to Singapore for medical checks
12th December 2017 - Presidency begins consultations to end farmers – herdsmen conflicts
12th December 2017 - Electricity generation hits 7,000mw, but 2,000mw idle
Home / National / Oyegun charges Secondus to make PDP responsible party

Oyegun charges Secondus to make PDP responsible party

— 12th December 2017

From: Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

Chairman of the All Progressives Congresss (APC), John Odigie-Oyegun, has formally congratulated the new chairman of the People Democratic Party (PDP), Prince Uche Secondus, charging him to make PDP a responsible opposition party.

In a statement he personally signed and made available to the media, the ruling party boss however assure the PDP chairman of his willingness to engage him robustly in an atmosphere devoid of acrimony and rancour.

Contrary to the earlier statement from the ruling party’s National Publicity Secretary, Mallam Bolaji Abdullahi, which faulted the National Elective Convention of the main opposition party, Oyegun urged the PDP national leadership to balance partisan interests with overall national considerations.

The initial statement from the APC spokesperson read; “In reacting to revelations of how money-for-votes and systematic rigging was brazenly perpetuated during the National Convention of the PDP, the APC is mindful of the popular axiom: “A leopard cannot change its spot”.

“The abnormalities that trailed the PDP national convention have further exposed the PDP as a party not ready and willing to change. Indeed, the PDP has once again displayed itself to the generality of Nigerians that it is a party with corruption deeply rooted in its DNA.

“Again, it is tragic that the PDP which used to pride itself as “the biggest political party in Africa” has now been reduced to a regional party. By frustrating South West chairmanship candidates, it is unfortunate that the PDP has decided to punish the South West for not voting for the party in 2015.

“We urge members of the PDP that can pass the integrity test to join the APC so that we can together bring about the much-needed Change the country deserves,” the statement read.

However, the statement released by Oyegun read; “On behalf of our great party, the APC, I congratulate the new National Chairman of the PDP, Prince Uche Secondus on his election at the PDP’s recent National Convention. I also congratulate other newly-elected PDP National officials.”

“It is my hope that the newly-elected PDP National Chairman will use his experience garnered over the years to ensure that the PDP assumes its role as a responsible opposition party in the country.

“Our party wholeheartedly welcome opposition because we believe that democracy cannot thrive without a vibrant but responsible opposition that puts the nation first.  This will often challenge you to balance partisan interests with overall national considerations.

“I assure the PDP national chairman of my willingness to engage him robustly in an atmosphere devoid of acrimony and rancour. I believe that working together we can both elevate the language and temper of politics in our country, thereby providing the enabling environment for democracy to thrive in our country,” Oyegun noted.

Post Views: 1
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

Only Way Left For The Average Nigerian to End Money Worries

Midnight, Pressed Barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't URINATE. Shrink your Enlarged PROSTATE here!!

High blood pressure? Stop managing it. Get it completely cured. Click here!

Defeat diabetes. Stop fretting. Normalize your blood sugar. Click here!!

Let's have some fun throwing jabs and jokes at the EPL Stars!

About author

Segun Adio

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Oyegun charges Secondus to make PDP responsible party

— 12th December 2017

From: Romanus Ugwu, Abuja Chairman of the All Progressives Congresss (APC), John Odigie-Oyegun, has formally congratulated the new chairman of the People Democratic Party (PDP), Prince Uche Secondus, charging him to make PDP a responsible opposition party. In a statement he personally signed and made available to the media, the ruling party boss however assure…

  • Arik Air resumes flights from Abuja to Calabar, Uyo

    — 12th December 2017

    Arik Air on Tuesday announced that it was resuming flight operations on the Abuja-Calabar and Abuja-Uyo routes from Dec. 15. Its Communications Manager, Mr. Ola Adebanji, disclosed this, in Lagos, in a statement. Adebanji said the airline was increasing its capacity ahead of Christmas and New Year celebrations to enable customers celebrate the season with…

  • Pen Academy Gombe wins national info tech kids competition

    — 12th December 2017

    From: Ali Abare, Gombe Two schools in Gombe State have emerged first and third winners of the 2017 National Information Technology Whizkids Competition organised by the Nigeria Computer Society that was held, in July, in Abuja. At  a brief ceremony to present prizes and certificates to the winning schools, Pen Resource Academy and Gombe High School,…

  • Nigerians march for universal health coverage in Abuja

    — 12th December 2017

    From: Magnus Eze, Abuja Leading health based non-governmental organisations, advocates and health workers, on Tuesday morning, took to the streets of Abuja,  the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), campaigning for total access to health care in Nigeria. The train, expected to terminate at the Eagle Square, took off from the Unity Fountain along Shehu Shagari Way, Maitama and…

  • Kogi gov. lauds FG over Geregu Power Generation Plant

    — 12th December 2017

    Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State has commended the Federal Government and other stakeholders for the completion of three turbines power generation at Geregu Power Plant in the state. Bello gave the commendation at the 22nd Power Sector Monthly Meeting with power stakeholders and other participants held at Geregu Power Plc, Ajaokuta on Monday. The governor…

Archive

December 2017
S M T W T F S
« Nov    
 12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
31  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Contact: 08120997006

Share