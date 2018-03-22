The Sun News
22nd March 2018 - Oyegun begs senators
22nd March 2018 - … Reps begin process to override Buhari on 10 bills
22nd March 2018 - 2018 budget: NASS sets April 24 deadline
22nd March 2018 - Soldiers nab wanted Boko Haram terrorist, 3 others in Borno
22nd March 2018 - Herdsmen’s killings: Ohanaeze youths spit fire
22nd March 2018 - 12 soldiers feared killed at Kaduna military base
22nd March 2018 - Imo guber: I won’t quit -Araraume
22nd March 2018 - How Igbo can be president –Amaechi
22nd March 2018 - Ibori appeals against UK fraud conviction
22nd March 2018 - Nigeria absent as 44 African leaders sign free trade area pact
Oyegun begs senators

Oyegun begs senators

— 22nd March 2018

• APC members reach fresh truce on election sequence  •Party raises new caucus to address grievances

Fred Itua, Abuja 

Against the backdrop of the controversy and intrigues surrounding the amendment of the Electoral Act, which re-ordered elections in 2019, and its subsequent rejection by President Muhammadu Buhari, the National Working Committee of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), led by the National Chairman, Chief John Odigie-Oyegun, has reached out to its caucus in the Senate.

Oyegun led the APC NWC to a crucial meeting with the APC Senate caucus, yesterday.

Daily Sun gathered that Oyegun, during the closed door meeting, begged senators not to go ahead with the planned override of President Buhari’s veto of the Electoral Amendment Bill 2018.

Senators who attended the meeting told Daily Sun that Oyegun took his time to explain how the planned  override will affect the fortunes of the party and paint Buhari as a weak leader who cannot control his fellow party men.

Another senator revealed that lawmakers, especially those loyal to the Senate President, Bukola Saraki, complained about disregard of resolutions passed by the Red Chamber. 

He said lawmakers also bemoaned how heads of Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) of government, disrespect them whenever they are summoned or go on oversight functions.

He said Oyegun who took his time to listen to their grievances, promised to table some of the issues before Buhari. He was quoted to have promised to ensure that appointees of President Buhari don’t flout decisions reached by the parliament going forward.

Oyegun, before the closed door meeting with lawmakers, said the party is ready to listen to grievances of lawmakers and find a common ground. 

After a three hour closed-door meeting, Senate leader, Ahmad Lawan, told newsmen a planned override of President Muhammadu Buhari’s veto of the Electoral Amendment Bill 2018, may no longer happen.

Lawan said the party leadership resolved to constitute a committee that will, henceforth, resolve disagreements within the different ranks of the party.

He said membership of the committee will include members of the executive and legislative arms and that APC leaders and governors of states controlled by the party will be members of the new committee.

“The discussions centred around so many things, including the issue of election sequence. We are coming to a situation where that can be resolved. We are hoping that as soon as that caucus is constituted, this kind of issue will easily be addressed and resolved.

“This is our government. This is our administration. We should not be fighting dirty in the public. If we have misunderstandings, we should be able to deal with it inside our house. We are on top of the situation. We are going to resolve all our problems. 

“When you have everybody on the same page, you would have reduced the misunderstanding to its bearest level or eliminate it completely. There may times when there will be disagreements. Such disagreements must not be allowed to become a clog in the wheels of progress. 

“The idea of bringing everybody to the table is to ensure that we are able to resolve any issues. Issues at party, National Assembly, Executive levels and with some of our governors. Should there be any issue, we should be able to discuss and dispense with them as quickly as possible.”

